NVIDIA Launches AI Driven Laptop

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) computer graphics and deep learning company announced the launch of its new studio laptops. AI analytics, video editing and 38 other design applications are available across its new studio products, designed for creative industries.

As quoted in the press release:

The latest designs from Dell, HP, Lenovo and BOXX bring the number of RTX Studio models to 27 — including 17 that are now available. These laptops power more than 40 creative and design applications that have turned “RTX On,” enabling tens of millions of creatives to harness ray tracing and AI in their workflows. NVIDIA RTX features are being shown at SIGGRAPH this week in software from a diverse set of independent software vendors, including Adobe, Autodesk and Blackmagic Design. NVIDIA also announced the availability of a new NVIDIA Studio Driver , which provides optimizations for popular creative apps updating around SIGGRAPH, including OTOY Octane Render, Blender, Autodesk Arnold, Maxon Cinema 4D, Substance Painter by Adobe and Magix VEGAS Pro. The latest Studio Driver adds an often-requested feature – support for 30-bit color in OpenGL apps such as Adobe Photoshop and Premiere for all GPUs. With this feature, creators can work with their HDR photos and videos with full accuracy and without the banding typical of 24-bit color.

Click here to read the full press release.