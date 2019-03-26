NexTech Continues to Expand Patent Portfolio with Personalized Avatar Features

NexTech AR Solutions (OTCQB:NEXCF,CSE:NTAR,FSE:N29) announced they have added a new non-provisional patent to their portfolio. The patent, using 3D AR technology, applies personalized avatars to enhance the retail shopping experience. NexTech is building its portfolio of patents designed for the eCommerce sector, with particular focus on artificial intelligence and augmented reality components designed for retailers. As … Continued









NexTech AR Solutions (OTCQB:NEXCF,CSE:NTAR,FSE:N29) announced they have added a new non-provisional patent to their portfolio. The patent, using 3D AR technology, applies personalized avatars to enhance the retail shopping experience. NexTech is building its portfolio of patents designed for the eCommerce sector, with particular focus on artificial intelligence and augmented reality components designed for retailers.

As quoted in the press release:

“With this non-provisional patent application we are continuing to build for our shareholders a valuable portfolio of patents around augmented reality in retail,” comments Evan Gappelberg, CEO of NexTech. “Retail is a $30 trillion global industry which is ripe for disruption using AR-enhanced 3D viewing of products and digital humans.” The application covers apparatuses and devices which may be employed in coffee shops or cannabis dispensaries to provide engaging advertising which, using 3D AR technology, are intended to promote, indicate, and or extol the features and advantages of any product or service being offered for sale. A unique feature covered by the filed application includes utilizing personalized avatars or “digital humans” in AR space which may be used in dispensaries to provide an engaging educational experience for a customer. Specifically, a unique avatar or “digital human” may be generated for each individual customer who visits a retail space, creating a one-of-a-kind personal shopping experience consumers crave. The proprietary system using both AR and AI monitors customer behavior and customer interaction and modifies the avatar to provide information in an engaging way to the customer. For example, based on a customer’s interest in a particular cannabis strain, the avatar may be modified to illustrate a likely effect on the user by way of showing the impact.

