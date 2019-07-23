NexTech Announces Unaudited Financial Results

NexTech (CSE:NTAR), AI and augmented reality company announced that it has released its unaudited preliminary financial results. For the quarter ending May 31, 2019 the company reported gross revenue figures of C$1.03 million for the quarter, with a 50.7 percent gross margin. As quoted in the press release: Unaudited For the year ending May 31st … Continued









NexTech (CSE:NTAR), AI and augmented reality company announced that it has released its unaudited preliminary financial results. For the quarter ending May 31, 2019 the company reported gross revenue figures of C$1.03 million for the quarter, with a 50.7 percent gross margin.

As quoted in the press release:

Unaudited For the year ending May 31st 2019 the company reported; gross revenue of $1,632,196 with a gross profit of $787,464 Company is targeting 10X revenue growth for calendar year 2020

Gross margin target in 2020 towards 60-70% with more software revenue added to the mix

Company is targeting going cash flow positive in the fourth quarter of calendar year 2019

Six new product launches targeted for September of 2019 and continuing quarterly into 2020 will continue to drive growth in its AR e-commerce division Unaudited quarterly results; Fourth quarter gross revenue ending May 31st 2019; Revenue of $1,035,334 with gross profit of $525,776 or a 50.7% gross margin Third quarter gross revenue ending February 28th 2019; Revenue of $531,185 gross profit of $208,750 or a 39% gross margin

6 months gross revenue ending November 30th 2018; Revenue of $65,677 gross profit of $52,938 or an 80% gross margin

