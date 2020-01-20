Datametrex Announces C$600,000 Renewal Contract with LOTTE

Datametrex has secured an additional contract with LOTTE for approximately C$600,000, a renewal of the contract announced last year.









Datametrex AI (TSXV:DM) has secured an additional contract with a division of LOTTE for approximately C$600,000, a contract renewal of the agreement announced last year.

As quoted in the press release:

“I am thrilled to start the new year with a large contract from LOTTE. Our team is doing an excellent job servicing LOTTE as they continue to execute on our “land and expand” strategy. Generating more SaaS business is one of our key objectives as it will help to smooth out our lumpier government contracts,” says Marshall Gunter, CEO of the Company.

Click here to read the full press release.