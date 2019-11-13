Cray and Fugitsu Establish Commercial Supercomputer

Incorporating high bandwidth memory and low power capabilities, the commercial supercomputer is the first of its kind for the two companies.









Hewlett Packard (NYSE:HPE) subsidiary, Cray is partnering with Fujitsu (TSE:6702) in developing a supercomputer that will utilize Fugitsu’s processors and Cray’s supercomputing architecture. This is essentially the first commercial development of a supercomputer using both companies technologies, with initial contracts from the University of Bristol and the Los Alamos National Laboratory, among others.

As quoted in the press release:

“Our partnership with Fujitsu means customers now have a broader choice of processor technology to address their pressing computational needs,” said Fred Kohout, senior vice president and CMO at Cray, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company. “We are delivering the development–to-deployment experience customers have come to expect from Cray, including exploratory development to the Cray Programming Environment (CPE) for Arm processors to optimize performance and scalability with additional support for Scalable Vector Extensions and high bandwidth memory.” Cray customers are leaders in their respective fields and often look for opportunities to gain the next edge in performance. The new Fujitsu processor is unique in that it is the first processor to deliver both HBM and Arm Scalable Vector Extensions (SVE). HBM2 provides transfer speeds that are significantly faster than DDR4 giving the A64FX a maximum theoretical memory bandwidth greater than 1 terabyte per second (TB/s), and support for Arm SVE provides improved performance for artificial intelligence and analytics. The Cray CS500 system can apply this compute power to a wide range of HPC and AI workloads while still delivering hallmark features of Arm-based systems with high parallelization, low power consumption and high reliability.

