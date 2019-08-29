AnalytixInsight Reports Q2 Financial Results

AnalytixInsight (TSXV:ALY), a company principally engaged in artificial intelligence and financial analytics announced a dip in revenues for the quarter ending June 30, 2019 as figures reached C$1.1 million, down from C$1.3 million in 2018. Making a major distribution agreement with Refinitiv over the quarter, the two companies are analyzing 3,000 dividend paying companies in … Continued









AnalytixInsight (TSXV:ALY), a company principally engaged in artificial intelligence and financial analytics announced a dip in revenues for the quarter ending June 30, 2019 as figures reached C$1.1 million, down from C$1.3 million in 2018. Making a major distribution agreement with Refinitiv over the quarter, the two companies are analyzing 3,000 dividend paying companies in the US, UK and Canada, in addition to expanding into pre-revenue company analysis for European companies.

As quoted in the press release:

During the quarter, the Company expanded its AI-driven, machine-created content distribution agreement with Refinitiv, to now provide research coverage on approximately 3,000 dividend-paying companies in Canada, US and the UK. AI-driven content is becoming increasingly important as financial corporations move to embrace AI and analytics as the content cornerstones for their client offerings. AnalytixInsight’s financial analytics platform is a powerful analytics engine capable of 100 billion daily computations, and currently provides analysis on approximately 50,000 worldwide stocks and North American ETFs. Marketwall grew revenues by 42% to $2.6 million during the six-month period ended June 30, 2019 and increased profit by 159% to $0.7 million. Marketwall has made application to become an online financial broker in Europe and, upon approval of the brokerage application, will evaluate funding opportunities to enable the company’s global growth expansion plans. During its short four-year operating history, Marketwall has developed leading-edge FinTech stock-trading solutions that have been embraced by dominant banks in Europe.

