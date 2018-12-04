Windstream Enterprise achieves 500,000 seat milestone

Windstream Holdings (NASDAQ:WIN) announced through Windstream Enterprise that the it has surpassed 500,000 seats across its cloud based communication solutions. The company said that the number of seats represents 20 percent year-over-year growth as firms are looking to enhance productivity by moving to solutions. As quoted in the press release: “Businesses are recognizing the economic … Continued









Windstream Holdings (NASDAQ:WIN) announced through Windstream Enterprise that the it has surpassed 500,000 seats across its cloud based communication solutions.

The company said that the number of seats represents 20 percent year-over-year growth as firms are looking to enhance productivity by moving to solutions.

As quoted in the press release: “Businesses are recognizing the economic benefits of moving communications to the cloud, as well as gaining visibility, control and speed of delivery through client portals and apps,” said Layne Levine, president of Windstream Enterprise & Wholesale. “UCaaS/CCaaS can be scaled to meet the needs of small to enterprise-size businesses with a focus on compliance-driven verticals like healthcare, retail and financial services via our secure and encrypted solutions.” The total seats reported include OfficeSuite UC®, Mitel, Avaya, and Hospitality VPBX, and xCaas. A best-in-class portfolio, WE UCaaS continues to evolve with enhancements including full omnichannel capability, agile self-service functionality, and customer journey mapping. Portfolio development also includes enabling greater mobility, rapid integration of SaaS applications and workstream collaboration. In addition to its UCaaS/CCaaS and proprietary OfficeSuite UC® solutions, Windstream Enterprise offers SD-WAN Concierge™ and Cloud Connect solutions, industry-leading Wi-Fi and contact center services. It also offers a range of complementary network and communications solutions including integrated network security , and access, transport and business continuity solutions including Wavelength Services with Optical Encryption , Ethernet and Fixed Wireless that are collectively designed to help businesses increase productivity, improve ROI and win.

