Visteon to Cooperate with Tencent on Autonomous Driving

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) and Tencent announced that they will cooperate to develop autonomous driving and intelligent cockpit solutions for Guangzhou Automobile Group (GAC) R&D Center in China. The companies said that the agreement will enhance Visteon’s support of China-based GAC R&D on cockpit connectivity solutions for 2020 commercialization. As quoted in the release: Under the agreement, … Continued

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) and Tencent announced that they will cooperate to develop autonomous driving and intelligent cockpit solutions for Guangzhou Automobile Group (GAC) R&D Center in China.

The companies said that the agreement will enhance Visteon’s support of China-based GAC R&D on cockpit connectivity solutions for 2020 commercialization.

As quoted in the release:

Under the agreement, Visteon’s industry-first SmartCore™ cockpit domain control platform will incorporate Tencent Automotive intelligence (TAI) solutions to enable user interaction and control based on facial expression and voice and gesture recognition – offering a compelling new digital experience to users.

Visteon, Tencent and GAC R&D will jointly develop, and share research results for, intelligent technologies for an integrated cockpit project targeted for commercialization on GAC pure electric vehicles starting in 2020.

The agreement was announced at CES 2019 in Las Vegas by Sachin Lawande, president and CEO of Visteon; Zhong Xiangping, vice president of Tencent; and Wang Qiujing, deputy chief of GAC executive committee and president of GAC R&D Center.

As a leading technology corporation, Tencent has made significant achievements in artificial intelligence, cloud and big data. With a series of well-established service ecosystems, Tencent has become an industry leader with one of the biggest user bases in China. Its TAI solution brings together a systematic content platform, big data, ecological services and AI capabilities – providing intelligent, scenario-based, personalized social-network services.

Visteon’s SmartCore™ single-chip multi-core processor will help vehicle manufacturers transition to the intelligent cockpit. SmartCore™ independently operates multiple displays and applications throughout the cockpit, keeping occupants informed and entertained. As the first Tier 1 supplier to supply a cockpit domain controller on a production vehicle (in early 2018), Visteon will provide robust and reliable hardware systems for Tencent TAI applications.

Visteon’s DriveCore™, a scalable, fail-safe and open platform for autonomous driving of Level 3 and above, was designed for automakers and partners. It consists of the hardware, an in-vehicle middleware for safe communication, and a PC-based software toolset enabling machine learning algorithms.

“We are pleased to cooperate with Tencent and GAC on autonomous driving and intelligent cockpits,” Lawande said. “In the China market, cloud-based intelligent and connected technologies are key to improving the cockpit experience. Tencent and GAC are ideal cooperative partners for Visteon in this sector, and in this very important market, as both have undergone rapid development and are committed to creativity and quality.”

Xiangping of Tencent said that the intelligent vehicle will be the next-generation platform for the mobile internet. “Mobility solutions are being redefined and Tencent smart mobility solutions have been leading the trend,” he said. “By incorporating content and service ecosystems with advanced safety features, Tencent aims to better connect people and services in the age of new mobility. This strategic cooperation with industry-leading corporations Visteon and GAC will undoubtedly accelerate the research and progress for safer, smarter and more efficient mobility services.”