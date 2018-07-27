Versus Systems Partners with GameCake

Versus Systems (CSE:VS) announced that it has entered into partnership with GameCake, a Los Angeles based game developer and Comcast portfolio company. Versus Systems, a proprietary in-game prizing and promotions engine that allows game publishers to offer in-game prizing said that gameCake will integrate Versus’ Winfinite platform with Emoji Charades to offer real-world prizing. As … Continued











Versus Systems (CSE:VS) announced that it has entered into partnership with GameCake, a Los Angeles based game developer and Comcast portfolio company.

Versus Systems, a proprietary in-game prizing and promotions engine that allows game publishers to offer in-game prizing said that gameCake will integrate Versus’ Winfinite platform with Emoji Charades to offer real-world prizing.

As quoted in the press release:

Emoji Charades puts one player in the hot seat, using their phone to describe trivia to players around them using nothing but emoji. Everyone else uses their collective brainpower to guess the phrase as fast as they can. Emoji Charades is available now for iOS and Apple TV. “GameCake is a Comcast portfolio company with a strong vision that ties together mobile and Connected TVs,” said Matthew Pierce, CEO of Versus Systems. “GameCake makes delightful party games that families and friends can play together. We look forward to adding Winfinite to Emoji Charades and the rest of their portfolio to make games even more fun with the introduction of real-world prizes.” “We’re thrilled to integrate the Winfinite platform into Emoji Charades and beyond,” said Eshan Mathur, CEO of GameCake. “Versus has built a great path for players to earn rewards and prizes by playing the games they love in new ways. We’re always looking for novel approaches to bring joy to our players – this is the exciting next step in that journey.”

