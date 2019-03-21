Teledyn CARIS to Deliver Software Solutions in South Africa

Teledyne CARIS (NYSE:TDY), a company who provides marine mapping software, announced they will be delivering software solutions to the South African Navy Hydrographic Office. This is part of a bigger project to manage hydrographic data for the South African Shipyards. As quoted in the press release: Charles de Jongh, Account Manager at Teledyne CARIS, commented: “We … Continued









Teledyne CARIS (NYSE:TDY), a company who provides marine mapping software, announced they will be delivering software solutions to the South African Navy Hydrographic Office. This is part of a bigger project to manage hydrographic data for the South African Shipyards.

As quoted in the press release:

Charles de Jongh, Account Manager at Teledyne CARIS, commented: “We are pleased to deliver an integrated software solution to manage the hydrographic and charting information at the South African Navy. For us, this is an important new client on the African continent and we very much look forward to building a strong, long-term relationship.” Teledyne CARIS is part of the Teledyne Imaging group. For 40 years, Teledyne CARIS has been the leading developer of marine mapping software. We offer a highly effective solution for near real-time processing, robust quality control of sonar data, and the creation and distribution of maps, charts, and digital datasets.

