Sify Technologies and GMO GlobalSign to offer SSL/ TLS Certificates in the SAARC region

Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) announced a partnership with GMO GlobalSign to offer SSL/TLS certifcates across India and other SAARC countries The company said that the partnership makes Safescrypt, the data security solution arm of Sify as the largest channel partners for GMO GlobalSign in the region. As quoted in the press release: The partnership would expand … Continued









Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) announced a partnership with GMO GlobalSign to offer SSL/TLS certifcates across India and other SAARC countries

The company said that the partnership makes Safescrypt, the data security solution arm of Sify as the largest channel partners for GMO GlobalSign in the region.

As quoted in the press release:

The partnership would expand the geographical reach for both organizations and importantly, make SSL Certificates more accessible to customers from across industries in the region. It would also ensure quick and hassle-free certificate installations. In the wake of recent developments in online security, when Google Chrome started labelling non-HTTPS sites as “Not Secure”, SSL Certificates have become essential for businesses of all sizes. As a trusted Certificate Authority, GMO GlobalSign is uniquely positioned to offer reliable solutions to organizations looking to secure their online presence. SSL Certificates from GlobalSign allows trusted, secure and encrypted information exchange between browsers and webservers, websites and networks. GlobalSign’s fully automated and scalable, managed PKI solution helps organizations manage enterprise-wide certificates. With over 60 million digital certificates/identities issued to people, servers and devices, the Japan-based Certificate Authority has built an enviable reputation globally. “We are excited about this partnership. As the world moves towards a secure web, GMO GlobalSign, as a trusted CA, has a larger role to play in the security ecosystem of the region. This partnership would provide further impetus to our consistently growing market share”, said Aditya Anand, General Manager, India, SAARC & Middle East, GMO GlobalSign. Debanjan Kumar, Business Head–AIS, Sify, said, “As security certification becomes generic to business environments, the need of the hour is credibility, reach and turnaround time. Sify chose to partner with GMO GlobalSign given their reputation in the Digital Certification market globally. In extending this service to the SAARC markets, both Sify and GlobalSign are seeking to explore a hitherto nascent market.”

Click here for the full text release.