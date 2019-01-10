Range Companies Demonstrate Improvements on Deploying Calix Support Cloud

Calix (NYSE:CALX) announced that Range Companies have showed improvements in operational efficiency and customer customer service after the deployment of Calix Support Cloud. As quoted in the press release: The Range Companies are comprised of four operators that serve rural communities spanning parts of Montana, Wyoming, Colorado, and South Dakota. Due to its large geographic … Continued

Calix (NYSE:CALX) announced that Range Companies have showed improvements in operational efficiency and customer customer service after the deployment of Calix Support Cloud.

As quoted in the press release:

The Range Companies are comprised of four operators that serve rural communities spanning parts of Montana, Wyoming, Colorado, and South Dakota. Due to its large geographic coverage area, truck rolls can add significant costs to operations and impede quick resolution of subscriber issues. With CSC, the Range Companies’ remote support services have already realized an impressive 30 percent in operational cost savings—a 173 percent return on investment in the first six months.

The Range Companies are proud of their role in bringing “big city” communications services to rural communities while delivering “small town” customer service. The provider connects 18,000 voice customers and over 12,000 broadband subscribers scattered over hundreds of square miles. Subscriber issues that involve an on-site technician can require as much as three hours of travel time. CSC enables the Range Companies to address issues remotely and proactively. Through the application of CSC’s self-healing capabilities, the Range Companies can resolve issues before they even impact the subscriber experience. CSC delivers a new means to differentiate their customer experience and optimize their operations.

The Range Companies have been particularly impressed by the quick time-to-value realized through CSC. They purchased CSC in July of 2018 and generated measurable results in just one month. By August, only 18 percent of customer support calls required truck rolls – compared to 31 percent in August of 2017 – a savings of $15,000 per month. The Range Companies have partnered with Calix for more than a decade to build world-class access networks and deliver exceptional subscriber experiences. CSC is the latest innovation from Calix that the Range Companies have deployed to innovate, improve operations, and ensure the delivery of exceptional service for their subscribers.

“Our mission is to be a technology leader among our peers and a partner to our customers—not simply a provider of connectivity,” said Jason Wille, chief marketing officer for The Range Companies. “Calix has provided the end-to-end network solutions we need to deliver on both of these promises and provide the advanced broadband services that would be otherwise inaccessible to our rural subscribers. With innovative features like network self-heal through Calix Cloud, we have realized tangible results in just a matter of weeks. We are now being proactive rather than reactive, ensuring that our customers have the best possible experience.”

Founded as the Range Telephone Cooperative, Inc. in 1953, the Range Companies have grown through multiple acquisitions of regional exchanges and by forming a competitive company to provide wholesale and transport services. To support their growth strategy, they have also simplified their GPON network operations with the AXOS platform . AXOS is providing the Range Companies with a common set of service models across all of their networks. With AXOS, they can maintain common operational workflows across these networks while enabling each company to address its own unique deployment requirements. By adding CSC to its arsenal, the Range Companies are also able to ensure that each of their companies delivers a consistent subscriber experience.

“Providing world-class customer service is a core mission for the Range Companies, so Calix Support Cloud was a perfect fit,” said Stephen Eyre, area vice president of cloud and software solutions sales for Calix. “Range has a complex company structure that combines multiple networks into a massive, multi-state footprint, so the ability to troubleshoot remotely is paramount. Calix Support Cloud enables them to address subscriber issues not only remotely but proactively. By leveraging the best support tools for delivering a world-class subscriber experience today, Range is also laying the foundation for the smart home of the future.”