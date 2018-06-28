Meridian Credit Union Signs Licensing Agreement With BlueRush

BlueRush (TSXV:BTV) announced that it is launching new set of digital marketing programs with Meridian Credit Union featuring BlueRush’s SaaS based IndiVideo product. The company said that its interactive personalized videos and financial calculators are designed to advance Meridian’s positioning as leader in digital banking. As quoted in the press release: Meridian’s goal is to … Continued











BlueRush (TSXV:BTV) announced that it is launching new set of digital marketing programs with Meridian Credit Union featuring BlueRush’s SaaS based IndiVideo product.

The company said that its interactive personalized videos and financial calculators are designed to advance Meridian’s positioning as leader in digital banking.

As quoted in the press release:

Meridian’s goal is to create an online experience where ‘banking feels good’. The new BlueRush marketing programs featuring IndiVideo are designed to achieve this goal by providing customers with tools to better inform their decision-making process. Customers who better understand their options are more likely to increase their trust in the Meridian brand. “Meridian is committed to creating an online experience where banking feels good,” said David Baldarelli, Senior Vice President of Digital Banking at Meridian. “We chose BlueRush because of their demonstrated excellence in creating exceptional digital marketing software, including friendly, intuitive and more engaging tools that our Members can use to help make informed decisions about managing their finances.” BlueRush’s IndiVideo platform is built specifically to create improved engagement with existing and prospective customers. BlueRush CEO Steve Taylor adds, “IndiVideo further solidifies Merdian’s positioning as a forerunner in digital banking. IndiVideo builds a powerful relationship between financial institutions and their customers which ultimately decreases funnel abandonment. Our partnership with Meridian is further proof that our investments in IndiVideo as a SaaS platform are paying off”.

Click here for the full text release.