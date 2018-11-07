Intrinsyc Technologies Announces Upgrade to OTCQX Best Market

Intrinsyc Technologies (TSX:ITC) announced that the company’s common shares have begun trading on the premier tier of the OTC Markets Group in the United States, the OTCQX Best Market. The company engaged in the development and production of embedded and Internet of Things (IoT) products would be trading with the ticker symbol, ISYRF. As quoted … Continued









“We are pleased to welcome Intrinsyc Technologies to the OTCQX Best Market,” said Jason Paltrowitz, Executive Vice President of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. “OTCQX provides innovative companies with an efficient market to build visibility and long-term shareholder value. We look forward to supporting Intrinsyc Technologies in the U.S. public market.” “We are excited to begin trading on the OTCQX Best Market,” said Mr. Tracy Rees, Chief Executive Officer of Intrinsyc Technologies Corporation. “Intrinsyc achieved revenue growth of 251% during the past five-year period. With continued strong financial performance to date in fiscal 2018, as well as our growth plans, it is the logical next step to move up to OTCQX. We anticipate that the OTCQX Best Market will provide Intrinsyc with greater exposure, accessibility, and liquidity in the United States, and this will be beneficial to both existing and new shareholders.”

Click here for the full text release.

