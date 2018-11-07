Intouch Insight Adds Internet of Things Capabilities to its CX Solutions

Intouch Insight (TSXV:INX) announced that it has added Internet of Things capabilities to its suite of customer experience management products and services. As quoted in the press release: Intouch will use sensors and other devices to help location-based businesses collect real-time contextual data such as temperature, sound, and traffic, and identify how these elements impact … Continued

Intouch Insight (TSXV:INX) announced that it has added Internet of Things capabilities to its suite of customer experience management products and services.

As quoted in the press release:

Intouch will use sensors and other devices to help location-based businesses collect real-time contextual data such as temperature, sound, and traffic, and identify how these elements impact purchase behavior, customer satisfaction and overall customer experience.

Location-based industries such as restaurant, retail, finance, and healthcare will gain tremendous value by leveraging Intouch IoT capabilities in their customer experience programs. All data collected through location sensors will be pulled into the Intouch reporting platform in real-time and compared with customer experience and sales data. Automated key driver analysis will identify which location conditions drive things like poor customer experiences and missed in-store sales opportunities, empowering businesses to make improvements to the physical environment of each location to deliver better experiences.

“At Intouch, our vision is Perfect Information. Instantly. Our new IoT capabilities help us deliver on this promise in an innovative new way by providing our customers with real-time intelligence that helps them understand how contextual data correlates to business outcomes like revenue, profit, upsell rates and customer satisfaction. This value equation is significantly enhanced with our Action Campaign™ technology, which provides both management and frontline employees with the data and tools to take action and measure the impact on business outcomes,” said Ravi Puvan, VP Product Management, Intouch Insight.