Inpixon’s Shoom Surpasses 126 Million Advertisements

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) announced that its Shoom advertising services business unit has surpassed 126 million ads in its eTearSheets solution.

As quoted in the press release:

The company believes eTearsheets is one of the largest databases of its kind, and that it gives Inpixon a unique competitive advantage to introduce new solutions combining Inpixon Indoor Positioning Analytics (IPA) and Shoom advertiser data to address businesses’ marketing attribution needs.

“Tying ad spend to buyer behavior continues to be a challenge for advertisers,” said Soumya Das, Inpixon COO. “Inpixon acquired Shoom in part to enable us to introduce solutions that link advertisement exposure to shopping behavior. Imagine, running an ad and then being able to see its effect on foot traffic in the store. That marketing attribution is not possible without correlating both the advertisement and shopper location data. Inpixon believes it is one of very few companies that can deliver both of those data points.”

Shoom’s eTearsheets service includes digital versions of 126 million ads placed in 634 publications by more than 1.5 million advertisers and 13,000 agencies. Customers can access and analyze these ads by advertiser, publication, agency, geography and date range across 41 unique advertiser categories to gain valuable insight based on past and current ad placement and spend locally, regionally and nationally.

Inpixon’s award-winning Indoor Positioning Analytics (“IPA”) Platform uses radio frequency sensors to anonymously identify the indoor location of wireless devices, such as cell phones. IPA is then able to leverage an artificial intelligence-powered data analytics engine to reveal actionable intelligence, such as visitor counts and customer behavior patterns.

The company plans to combine Shoom ad data with IPA shopper location data which the company believes will allow it to offer unique advertising technology (AdTech) solutions that enable advertisers, media companies and retailers to better compete with e-commerce stores by understanding the links between advertising and buyer behavior.