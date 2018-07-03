Indian Institute of Technology Bombay deploys Cray to Power Research and Education

Cray (NASDAQ:CRAY), a global supercomputer leader announced that Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay (IIT Bombay), renowned global technology university has selected Cray XC50 system and Cray ClusterStor storage system to power breakthroughs in science, engineering research and education. As quoted in the press release: The new supercomputer, coupled with Cray’s performance-engineered storage solution, will support … Continued

Cray (NASDAQ:CRAY), a global supercomputer leader announced that Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay (IIT Bombay), renowned global technology university has selected Cray XC50 system and Cray ClusterStor storage system to power breakthroughs in science, engineering research and education.

As quoted in the press release:

The new supercomputer, coupled with Cray’s performance-engineered storage solution, will support IIT Bombay in its mission to deliver transformative education to create leaders and innovators.

Established in 1958 and located in Powai, Mumbai, IIT Bombay is recognized worldwide as a leader in the field of engineering education and research. The Cray system is expected to deliver peak performance of 1 petaflops and will provide the Institute’s students and faculty sustained performance and scalability for driving computational scientific workloads.

“At IIT Bombay, we are committed to delivering the tools our students need to perform and drive research at the university and fuel advances that can benefit society and industry alike,” said Prof. Devang V. Khakhar, Director, IIT Bombay. “Our new Cray supercomputer and ClusterStor storage will accelerate student researchers’ time to discovery and further cement our position as a leading global technology university.”

“IIT Bombay selected Cray as a partner in extending support in quality education and research programs because of the compelling price/performance and capability that Cray systems deliver,” said John Howarth, vice president of storage at Cray. “The combination of the Cray XC supercomputer and the Cray ClusterStor storage solution enables IIT Bombay to pursue the advanced research that is critical to their strategic discoveries.”