Globalive Technology Announces the Departure of Chief Strategy Officer

Globalive Technology (TSXV:LIVE) announced that Eric So, chief strategy officer of the company will depart to pursue other opportunities. The technology and software commercialization firm said that it will continue to execute on its previously announced initiatives. As quoted in the text release: “We are grateful for the contributions Eric has made during his time … Continued









Globalive Technology (TSXV:LIVE) announced that Eric So, chief strategy officer of the company will depart to pursue other opportunities.

The technology and software commercialization firm said that it will continue to execute on its previously announced initiatives.

As quoted in the text release:

“We are grateful for the contributions Eric has made during his time with us,” said Chief Executive Officer Anthony Lacavera. “He helped set us in the right direction and lay the groundwork for the promising technologies and partnerships we have in our pipeline. We wish him the best in his future endeavours.” “It was a pleasure working with the team at Globalive Technology. I’m proud of what we accomplished together,” said Eric So. “I look forward to watching the company build upon its early success.” Mr. So was one of the first executives to join the Globalive Technology team. He is a seasoned technology industry veteran with more than 15 years of experience advising both public and private companies. Before joining Globalive Technology, he served on the executive committee for Mundo Inc. leading business and corporate development. Globalive Technology is a next generation software company and venture partner that is developing and investing in innovative solutions to disrupt traditional industries using primarily AI, IoT and blockchain technology

Click here for the full text release.