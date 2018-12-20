Calix Adds Connect America Fund Phase II Performance Testing to Smart Home and Business Solution

Calix (NYSE:CALX) announced that it will incorporate Connect America Fund (CAF) Phase II testing into its smart home and business solution with the new capability set to be released in February 2019. As quoted in the press release: Customers deploying the EXOS-powered GigaSpire with Calix Support Cloud will be able to ensure compliance without additional … Continued

Calix (NYSE:CALX) announced that it will incorporate Connect America Fund (CAF) Phase II testing into its smart home and business solution with the new capability set to be released in February 2019.

As quoted in the press release:

Customers deploying the EXOS-powered GigaSpire with Calix Support Cloud will be able to ensure compliance without additional capital investment or network disruption.

The seamless addition of CAF II testing is the latest enhancement to the only end-to-end smart home solution that enables CSPs to elevate their subscriber experience. Armed with this latest upgrade, CSPs of every size and type can comply with CAF II requirements while building a foundation to deploy new smart home services for their subscribers and generate new sources of revenue.

“To take advantage of CAF II funding, we need to hit benchmarks for performance, but our business also requires that we avoid any disruption in service,” said Ryan Johnson, COO from Chariton Valley. “We greatly appreciate that Calix is not only focused on delivering these types of solutions but moving so quickly to deploy them. The completeness of the solutions and the speed with which we receive them assures that we are doing everything we can to deliver the best possible broadband service to our communities.”

Chariton Valley provides Missouri’s leading fiber-to-the-premises network service to businesses and residents in the Northeast part of the state. The regional service provider was chartered 65 years ago with the mission to connect rural communities at an affordable rate. Chariton Valley understands that rural Americans frequently have greater difficulty accessing basic services than urban or suburban residents. Health care is one such example, where investing in fast, reliable broadband can close the distance by offering remote medical diagnostics and monitoring for quicker, more efficient access to specialists. Chariton Valley has delivered on this broadband mission by partnering with Calix for connectivity solutions from the access network to the end user, providing exceptional yet affordable connectivity to their communities. Chariton Valley was recently recognized by the NTCA as a Certified Gig-Capable Provider for delivering gigabit broadband speeds and enabling technological innovation.

“The connectivity rural service providers deliver is foundational to the communities they serve, and CAF II funding is vital to their ability to provide these services. This CAF II performance upgrade to our Smart Home and Business solution is a great example of how quickly we can bring new services to market with our cloud platform,” said Shane Eleniak, senior vice president of platform for Calix. “Today we are addressing CAF II requirements. In the future we will address ways to elevate the subscriber experience by offering new revenue generating services. We are continuously innovating to meet the evolving needs of all our customers.”