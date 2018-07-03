Axion Launches Rising Fire with Tencent in China

Axion Ventures (TSXV:AXV) announced the commercial launch of the company’s self title ‘Rising Fire’ in China through Tencent Holding’s (HKG:0700;OTC:TCEHY) distribution network, ‘WeGame’. The company said that it expects Tencent to distribute Rising Fire in a staged manner to approximately 1.5 million active WeGame users and up to 100 million users by mid-August. As quoted … Continued











Axion Ventures (TSXV:AXV) announced the commercial launch of the company’s self title ‘Rising Fire’ in China through Tencent Holding’s (HKG:0700;OTC:TCEHY) distribution network, ‘WeGame’.

The company said that it expects Tencent to distribute Rising Fire in a staged manner to approximately 1.5 million active WeGame users and up to 100 million users by mid-August.

As quoted in the press release:

Axion will update shareholders with usage and growth data on a periodic basis as this data is made available by Tencent who has the distribution rights of Rising Fire in China, the world’s largest gaming market, with a projected value of US$37.98 Billion in 2018. In connection with the launch, Tencent has commenced a multi-million dollar marketing campaign to raise awareness and drive player participation. Currently trading at a market cap of US$ 475 Billion, Tencent is the world’s largest video game company by revenue. Rising Fire Staged Release Stage 1: 1.5 Million Users Currently in Process Stage 2: 15 Million Users By Mid-July 2018 Stage 3: 100 Million Users By Mid-August 2018 “After years of high-level, rigorous testing by the world’s largest video game publisher, we are proud to announce that Rising Fire has officially been launched through Tencent’s powerful distribution arm,” said Todd Bonner, CEO and Chairman of Axion Ventures. “The testing process that Rising Fire was subjected to since 2016 examined multiple layers of gameplay, artwork, and playability which, through all four levels of alpha and beta testing, returned retention rates that indicate a major success. Through the data that has been logged, our team has produced what we believe to be a successful game within an industry that has exploded in popularity in recent years. We are excited to be able to report user growth as soon as Axion receives the hard data from Tencent.”

Click here for the full text release.