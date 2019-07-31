WhiteHawk Releases Second Quarter Earnings

WhiteHawk (ASX:WHK), cybersecurity company focused on small and midsized companies announced its second quarter earnings report, highlighting the US$2 billion contract secured for a US federal government deal during the quarter. In partnership with Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Federal, WhiteHawk is undergoing a five-year contract, with US$300,000 to US$600,000 in revenue anticipated to be generated in the first … Continued









WhiteHawk (ASX:WHK), cybersecurity company focused on small and midsized companies announced its second quarter earnings report, highlighting the US$2 billion contract secured for a US federal government deal during the quarter. In partnership with Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Federal, WhiteHawk is undergoing a five-year contract, with US$300,000 to US$600,000 in revenue anticipated to be generated in the first year.

As quoted in the earnings report:

New Contract with U.S. Federal Government Department: Second U.S. Chief Information Officer federal government department contract. WhiteHawk secured a sub-contractor role under the prime contractor on a newly awarded USD$2B contract for a U.S. federal government department (announced May 1, 2019) Contract Summary

WhiteHawk’s sub-contract length is 5 years (1 year with 4 option years)

First year revenue to WhiteHawk is expected to be between USD$300K to USD$600K, and subject to final scoping by the prime and customer, revenue is expected to grow between USD$1M to USD$3M per year in subsequent years.

Click here to read the full earnings report.