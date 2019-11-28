Australia

Vortiv Reports 162 Percent Ascent in Revenues

- November 28th, 2019

In tandem with a banner year in revenues, Vortiv announced close to a threefold rise in net profitability.

Vortiv (ASX:VOR), formerly known as Transaction Solutions International, is a cybersecurity and cloud company. Over the quarter, it reported a 162 percent uptick in revenues to AU$5.6 million while net profits footed over AU$2 million, up from AU$70,000 compared to the previous year.

As quoted in the press release:

Cash balances as at 30 September 2019 totalled $1,572,959. Net assets were $19,100,047, which primarily consisted of the investment in TSI India valued at $9,780,000 and Goodwill for DWX and Cloudten was $10,944,862.

During the period, the Company partially completed its $2 million share placement to Bombora Investment Management ($0.8 million) and Regal Funds Management ($1.2 million). The placement was fully completed in early October 2019.

Click here to read the full press release.

