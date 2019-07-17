VirtualArmour Awarded US$245,000 Contract for Satellite Company

VirtualArmour (CSE:VAI), cybersecurity company announced that it has been awarded a US$245,000 contract with a major satellite company that has 70 satellites in operation. As part of the contract, VirtualArmour will be providing security solutions in partnership with technology company, Juniper Networks. As quoted in the press release: This hardware contract was won with high-performance … Continued









VirtualArmour (CSE:VAI), cybersecurity company announced that it has been awarded a US$245,000 contract with a major satellite company that has 70 satellites in operation. As part of the contract, VirtualArmour will be providing security solutions in partnership with technology company, Juniper Networks.

As quoted in the press release:

This hardware contract was won with high-performance networking solutions from Juniper Networks. This opportunity will build on the $1.7M additional hardware deals that have been closed in the first half of 2019 for this customer. “We are currently running our most powerful and flexible satellite system that delivers high-capacity, low-latency connectivity across the world,” states the Vice President of Network Strategy and IT, from the company. “Our partner, VirtualArmour, has helped us grow our vision over the past 15 years and when we need to add another gateway they are our only choice.”

