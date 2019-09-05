SyncDog and Symantec Partner in Enterprise Mobile Security

SyncDog, mobile security company for enterprise announced that it has partnered with Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) to protect devices across a number of settings. Through integrating SyncDog’s end-to-end mobile solutions with Symantec’s endpoint protection services, devices will encrypt all data on devices, while preventing corporate data from being compromised. As quoted in the press release: “The continued … Continued









SyncDog, mobile security company for enterprise announced that it has partnered with Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) to protect devices across a number of settings. Through integrating SyncDog’s end-to-end mobile solutions with Symantec’s endpoint protection services, devices will encrypt all data on devices, while preventing corporate data from being compromised.

As quoted in the press release:

“The continued expansion of mobile device usage for work, and the vast proliferation of MDM and EMM solutions used today in an attempt to secure corporate data, is proof that companies are in need of a solution to enable their mobile workforces to get the job done while meeting regulatory and self-imposed requirements to keep proprietary data secure,” said Brian Egenrieder, CRO of SyncDog. “With the combined expertise of Symantec and SyncDog, security teams will now have assurance that their data is protected at all times, both at rest and in transit, while allowing end-users to have more flexibility and functionality that has ever been available to them before.” SyncDog’s partnership with Symantec will offer users an integrated solution for anti-virus protection (AV), Mobile Threat Detection (MTD), and Data Loss Prevention (DLP) while negating the need for costly and misapplied solutions such as Mobile Device Management (MDM), Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM), and Mobile Application Management (MAM). The combined solution will offer increased features and functionality all at the end user’s fingertips on their mobile devices. The streamlined deployment capabilities and ease of use will lead to decreased mobility costs as well as increased productivity and oversight of an organization’s overall mobile strategy.

Click here to read the full press release.