Sophos Releases Machine Learning Managed Threat Service

The threat detection system will include a 24/7 security team designed to identify and thwart sophisticated attacks that are coupled with AI.









Sophos (LSE:SOPH), cybersecurity company with services covering over 400,000 individuals announced that it has launched a new managed threat detection service. Incorporating machine learning and enhanced telemetry, the service includes a 24/7 team of security professionals for the prevention of sophisticated enterprise attacks.

As quoted in the press release:

These types of threats include active attackers leveraging fileless attacks and administrator tools such as PowerShell to escalate privileges, exfiltrate data and spread laterally, as explained in the SophosLabs Uncut article on Lemon_Duck PowerShell malware . Attacks like these are difficult to detect since they involve an active adversary using legitimate tools for nefarious purposes, and Managed Threat Response helps eliminate this threat. “Cybercriminals are adapting their methods and increasingly launching hybrid attacks that combine automation with interactive human ingenuity to more effectively evade detection. Once they gain a foothold, they’ll employ ‘ living off the land ’ techniques and other deceptive methods requiring human interaction to discover and disrupt their attacks,” said Joe Levy, chief technology officer at Sophos. “For the most part, other MDR services simply notify customers of potential threats and then leave it up to them to manage things from there. Sophos MTR not only augments internal teams with additional threat intelligence, unparalleled product expertise, and around-the-clock coverage, but also gives customers the option of having a highly trained team of response experts take targeted actions on their behalf to neutralize even the most sophisticated threats.”

Click here to read the full press release.