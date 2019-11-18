Softbank Selects Fortinet for Managed SD-WAN Services

To help drive high-performing networks, Fortinet will provide an optimized SD-WAN platform for Softbank’s enterprise customers.









Softbank (OTC Pink:SFTBY), a multi-billion dollar conglomerate based in China has chosen Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) to provide its enterprise customers with an expanded suite of SD-WAN services. SD-WAN is software-defined networking in a wide area network, and solve network problems. Fortinet is providing advanced firewall and threat visibility features as part of the extended SD-WAN WAN platform.

As quoted in the press release:

Organizations have embraced digital innovation to keep pace with emerging market trends, fluctuating customer demands, and increased competition. However, legacy network architectures are struggling to handle the workloads and complexities of today’s digital business, leading to disruption of business critical applications and poor user experience. Fortinet and SoftBank have come together to deliver innovative and cost-effective managed SD-WAN services to help enterprise customers through these challenges. “When looking to expand our portfolio, we needed an SD-WAN solution that could deliver and enable, in addition to SD-WAN, a set of integrated and automated high-value services to solve our customers’ challenges,” explains Kunihiro Fujinaga, SVP and head of Enterprise Product and Business Strategy at SoftBank. “We chose Fortinet Secure SD-WAN with its built-in next-generation firewall security because it gives us a real advantage in providing a natively built-in service to significantly reduce onboarding efforts and speed time-to-market.”

