ShotSpotter Secures US$4.27 Million Deal with Puerto Rico Authority

In partnership with the Puerto Rico Public Housing Authority, it will be deploying its gunshot detection technology for safer communities.









ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI), gunshot detection technology firm announced that it has signed a US$4.27 million deal with the Puerto Rico Public Housing Authority. As part of a three-year deal, ShotSpotter will be supplying its detection technology across the capital San Juan, Bayamon and Trujillo Alto.

As quoted in the press release:

“This administration is strongly committed to making our communities safer in order to guarantee a better quality of life for them,” said William Rodríguez, Puerto Rico Public Housing administrator (PRPHA). “ShotSpotter has a strong track record of success and we know it will be a valuable tool for us to pinpoint the location of gunfire and thus enable a quicker response. This is one initiative that, in hand with community leaders and the government, will empower law enforcement agencies and PRPHA to take appropriate actions against gun violence.” “Puerto Rico has persevered after Hurricane Maria and we are proud to re-engage with them as they continue to rebuild,” said ShotSpotter President and CEO, Ralph A. Clark. “Having successfully collaborated with Puerto Rico and local law enforcement in previous deployments, we are confident ShotSpotter can help combat gun violence on the island to make it a safer place for residents, businesses and tourists.”

Click here to read the full press release.