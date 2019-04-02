Security Analytics Company Rapid7 Acquires NetFort

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD), a cybersecurity company that protects over US$40 million in assets with over 7,800 clients announced that it acquired NetFort. As a network monitoring company, NetFort complements Rapid7’s security services to further provide traffic-visibility analytics and security monitoring software to its platform. As quoted in the press release: “We were immediately impressed by NetFort’s … Continued









Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD), a cybersecurity company that protects over US$40 million in assets with over 7,800 clients announced that it acquired NetFort. As a network monitoring company, NetFort complements Rapid7’s security services to further provide traffic-visibility analytics and security monitoring software to its platform.

As quoted in the press release:

“We were immediately impressed by NetFort’s technology and the deep network protocol expertise inherent across the team,” said Lee Weiner, Chief Product Officer at Rapid7. “By bringing NetFort’s network data and analytics to our own platform, we enhance security analysts’ capability to unearth risk, detect attacks, and investigate incidents more effectively.” “We are delighted to join Rapid7 and believe this is a testament to the capabilities of our people and our technology,” said John Brosnan, Chief Executive Officer at NetFort. “Rapid7 will help us apply our network data insights across their cloud-based platform to improve the security posture of our customers.”

Click here to read the full press release.