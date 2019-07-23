Radware Unveils Scalable DDoS Security Solution

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR), cybersecurity company announced that it has unveiled a denial-of service attack (DDoS) solution, based on a behavioral-driven algorithm. Its DDoS solution is deliverable at scale, designed specifically to protect from HTTPS attacks. As quoted in the press release: Service providers and carriers serve many tenants on their network and provide them with cyber-attack … Continued









Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR), cybersecurity company announced that it has unveiled a denial-of service attack (DDoS) solution, based on a behavioral-driven algorithm. Its DDoS solution is deliverable at scale, designed specifically to protect from HTTPS attacks.

As quoted in the press release:

Service providers and carriers serve many tenants on their network and provide them with cyber-attack protections. Due to their own security policies, network tenants cannot provide their decryption keys to the service provider’s or carrier’s network administrators, which leaves the providers or carriers vulnerable to HTTPS flood attacks. With no decryption capabilities, service providers and carriers are left with no effective solution to provide HTTPS flood protection to their tenants. Radware’s Chief Marketing officer, Anna Convery-Pelletier, said, “Our new DefenseSSL capabilities support carriers and service providers in protecting themselves and their customers against HTTPS flood attacks even when they don’t have access to their tenants’ decryption keys. This unique capability eliminates the massive operational complexity that comes with managing decryption keys. Further, with this solution, enterprises have the flexibility to opt for the most suitable protection to match their needs. Enterprises that have access to decryption keys can still choose to use those keys to decrypt suspected traffic and increase the accuracy of their mitigation.”

Click here to read the full press release.