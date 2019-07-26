Proofpoint Announces 25 Percent Increase in Revenue

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT), cybersecurity company based in Sunnyvale, California reported US$214.4 million in revenues for the quarter, increasing at a 25 percent clip. In addition, the company posted gross profit figures of US$156.6 million, which rose by 17 percent year-over year and US$232.1 million in total billings. As quoted in the press release: Second Quarter 2019 … Continued









Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT), cybersecurity company based in Sunnyvale, California reported US$214.4 million in revenues for the quarter, increasing at a 25 percent clip. In addition, the company posted gross profit figures of US$156.6 million, which rose by 17 percent year-over year and US$232.1 million in total billings.

As quoted in the press release:

Second Quarter 2019 Financial Highlights

Revenue : Total revenue for the second quarter of 2019 was $214.4 million, an increase of 25%, compared to $171.9 million for the second quarter of 2018.

Billings : Total billings for the second quarter of 2019 were $232.1 million, an increase of 17%, compared to $197.9 million for the second quarter of 2018.

Gross Profit: GAAP gross profit for the second quarter of 2019 was $156.6 million compared to $121.1 million for the second quarter of 2018. Non-GAAP gross profit for the second quarter of 2019 was $169.4 million compared to $132.4 million for the second quarter of 2018. GAAP gross margin for the second quarter of 2019 was 73% compared to 70% for the second quarter of 2018. Non-GAAP gross margin for the second quarter of 2019 was 79% compared to 77% for the second quarter of 2018.

Operating Income (Loss): GAAP operating loss for the second quarter of 2019 was $(29.3) million compared to a loss of $(30.4) million for the second quarter of 2018. Non-GAAP operating income for the second quarter of 2019 was $28.4 million compared to $14.9 million for the second quarter of 2018.

Click here to read the full press release.