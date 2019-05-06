OSS Introduces New Signal Analysis Systems for Defense Industries

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS), an AI and high-performance computing company announced that it has introduced its new product called GPUltima Rugged Rack-Sale AI. With features designed for surveillance and government intelligence, its new product provides signal analysis and storage capabilities particularly for rugged environments. As quoted in the press release: AI on the Fly solutions are different … Continued









One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS), an AI and high-performance computing company announced that it has introduced its new product called GPUltima Rugged Rack-Sale AI. With features designed for surveillance and government intelligence, its new product provides signal analysis and storage capabilities particularly for rugged environments.

As quoted in the press release:

AI on the Fly solutions are different than traditional datacenter-centric AI infrastructures, as they deploy the latest highest-speed commercial processing, input/output, networking and storage technologies in harsh and rugged environments. The solutions meet unique criteria for shock and vibration, redundancy, large operating temperature, altitude ranges and uninterrupted power sources. “OSS has unique expertise in high speed PCIe interconnect, scalable GPU compute systems and Ion Accelerator NVMe storage systems, as well as an extensive history of supplying ruggedized systems to the demanding military and aerospace industries,” said Steve Cooper, CEO of OSS. “Our AI on the Fly solutions range from embedded deployments based on the Bressner suite of Box PCs and custom CDI FPGA network interfaces, to high-end deployments using multi-rack systems made up of ingest, compute, storage and accelerator building blocks.”

Click here to read the full press release.