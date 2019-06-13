NXP Collaborates with Microsoft in Secure Processor

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI), a company whose principal operations are providing secure connections in embedded applications announced that it introduced a new Microsoft Azure Sphere processor in partnership with Microsoft. Here, the companies are collaborating to create a secure processor to run the Azure Sphere security platform. As quoted in the press release: Azure Sphere security … Continued









NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI), a company whose principal operations are providing secure connections in embedded applications announced that it introduced a new Microsoft Azure Sphere processor in partnership with Microsoft. Here, the companies are collaborating to create a secure processor to run the Azure Sphere security platform.

As quoted in the press release:

Azure Sphere security platform is designed to create secure connected devices. As Azure Sphere-certified, this new processor will include the Microsoft Pluton security sub-system, run the Azure Sphere OS, and connect to the Azure Sphere Security Service that guards every Azure Sphere device by renewing security, identifying emerging threats, and brokering trust between device and cloud. Dedicated engineering teams from each company will work together to build this new solution, which includes single and dual core versions of power-efficient Arm® Cortex®-A35, independent real-time domain with Cortex-M33 core, and an independent audio/video processing domain powered by high-performance HiFi4 DSP core; all designed to address the needs of fast-growing Industrial IoT edge applications. The product will be built using Fully-Depleted Silicon-On-Insulator (FD-SOI) technology and will leverage heterogeneous processor architecture with independent power domains that has been perfected by successive designs of i.MX 8 applications processors covering automotive infotainment, streaming media, and general-purpose consumer and industrial markets.

Click here to read the full press release.