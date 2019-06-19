Nubeva Introduces Decryption Technology

Nubeva (TSXV:NBVA), cloud security company announced that it has launched its real-time decryption solutions. Through this new technology, Nubeva harnesses security teams with the ability to detect threats at a lower cost in the cloud. As quoted in the press release: Previously, TLS decryption of cloud traffic was attainable only through complex and costly man-in-the-middle … Continued









Nubeva (TSXV:NBVA), cloud security company announced that it has launched its real-time decryption solutions. Through this new technology, Nubeva harnesses security teams with the ability to detect threats at a lower cost in the cloud.

As quoted in the press release:

Previously, TLS decryption of cloud traffic was attainable only through complex and costly man-in-the-middle architectures. Nubeva’s solution is a low-cost, easy to deploy and manage, out-of-band decryption service that uses minimal compute resources, enables parallel decryption and offers high-speed performance. “More than 70% of network traffic is encrypted, so we created a solution that decrypts cloud traffic and enables security teams to more precisely monitor network performance and detect threats,” said Randy Chou, CEO of Nubeva. “Our TLS decryption solution uses artificial intelligence-based rules to provide an enterprise-class service for cloud security. It’s 100 percent distributed and scales with no impact to existing cloud architecture.”

Click here to read the full press release.