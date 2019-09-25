Mimecast Partners with Rapid7 in Security Integration

Mimecast’s services are designed to improve security automation and ease within the joint Cyber Alliance Program with Rapid7.









Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME), an email security company has announced that it has been integrated into Rapid7’s (NASDAQ:RPD) security orchestration, automation and response solution. Through this integration, Rapid7’s security services are designed to operate automatically, employing Mimecast’s email security capabilities with ease and greater efficiencies.



“Organizations struggle with an overload of point solutions averaging more than 75 solutions within their security stack that creates constant noise. This makes security teams struggle to prioritize and respond quickly and email continues to be a key attack vector,” said Christina Van Houten, Chief Strategy Officer at Mimecast. “Mimecast’s integration with InsightConnect is engineered to allow joint customers to easily add email security controls to their technology stack, helping to enable teams to take immediate action to identify and remediate threats, and therefore helping to strengthen their overall cyber resilience.” “As security teams juggle workloads and manage how to identify and respond to evolving threats, SOAR solutions can help improve their security posture by creating more efficiencies through automation,” said Lee Weiner, Chief Product Officer at Rapid7. “We decided to work with Mimecast because of the benefits its open API could offer customers. The ability to easily pull Mimecast’s threat data into InsightConnect enables our customers to work smarter and faster without sacrificing control.”

