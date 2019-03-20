Mercury Systems Receives $25 Million Order From Defense Contractor

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY), a company that provides secure sensor and specialized processing subsystems for defense and intelligence programs, secured a $25 million contract from a leading defense contractor. The company provides sophisticated microelectronic solutions for the US military for electronic warfare programs. As quoted in the press release: “Mercury’s critical position on this important defense program … Continued









Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY), a company that provides secure sensor and specialized processing subsystems for defense and intelligence programs, secured a $25 million contract from a leading defense contractor. The company provides sophisticated microelectronic solutions for the US military for electronic warfare programs.

As quoted in the press release:

“Mercury’s critical position on this important defense program further reinforces our commitment as the leading commercial supplier of affordable, high-performance EW microelectronics built around modular open architecture standards,” said Neal Austin, Vice President and General Manager of Mercury’s Embedded Sensor Processing group. “Our deeply integrated engineering and manufacturing resources are proud to support our valued defense prime contractor customers with highly differentiated EW subsystems that enable our military forces around the globe to dominate the electromagnetic battlefield.”

