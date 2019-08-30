Mercury Systems Awarded US$22 Million Defense Contract

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) security company focused on intelligence and defense sectors announced that it has been awarded a US$22 million order for its airborne radar systems from a defense contractor. As part of a multi-year deal, Mercury Systems will be deploying its sensor architecture, which is applicable across several platforms. As quoted in the press … Continued









Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) security company focused on intelligence and defense sectors announced that it has been awarded a US$22 million order for its airborne radar systems from a defense contractor. As part of a multi-year deal, Mercury Systems will be deploying its sensor architecture, which is applicable across several platforms.

As quoted in the press release:

“As a leading producer of secure radar processing subsystems for the aerospace and defense industries, Mercury Systems delivers the compute density and environmental protection that our customers demand for their next-generation airborne radar systems,” said Brian Hoerl, Mercury’s Senior Vice President of Global Sales. “Moreover, our leadership in open architecture technologies enables us to meet our customers’ requirements for lower cost, flexible, easily upgradeable subsystems across multiple platforms that keep our world safe and secure.” Quickly developed, these processors were designed using Mercury’s sensor open system architecture (SOSA)-compatible building blocks that feature the latest data center processing power and scalability required by next-generation radars. This multi-year order was received in the Company’s fiscal 2019 fourth quarter and is expected to be shipped over the next few years.

