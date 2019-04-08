ManTech Receives $128 Million Task Order to Provide Services to Homeland Security

ManTech (NASDAQ:MANT), a company that provides cyber security, IT solutions and data security for defense and intelligence sectors announced that it received a $128 million five-year Task Order for the US Department of Homeland Security Customs and Border Protection for the Office of Acquisition. ManTech will provide services spanning strategic planning, software engineering analysis and security … Continued









ManTech (NASDAQ:MANT), a company that provides cyber security, IT solutions and data security for defense and intelligence sectors announced that it received a $128 million five-year Task Order for the US Department of Homeland Security Customs and Border Protection for the Office of Acquisition. ManTech will provide services spanning strategic planning, software engineering analysis and security engineering, to name a few.

As quoted in the press release:

“ManTech will support acquisition functions as well as engineering capabilities and requirements to ensure the highest levels of performance executing CBP’s mission of safeguarding our nation’s borders,” said Kevin M. Phillips, ManTech president and CEO. “With our many years of experience in acquisition, systems engineering, program management and government contracting, ManTech will provide support to CBP in their mission of acquisition governance, oversight and procurement, as well as a wide range of engineering services across all CBP mission areas.” The scope of this Task Order covers support areas including: acquisition governance; strategic planning; requirements analysis and development support; software engineering analysis; communications support for systems; and security engineering for multiple CBP offices.

Click here to read the full press release.