ManTech Launches Innovation Center in Orlando for Cybersecurity

ManTech (NASDAQ:MANT), founded in 1968 is a security technology company focused on defense, law enforcement and intelligence, among other announced that it has launched its Cyber Innovation Center in Orlando, Florida. The center is deigned to serve the US Department of Defense. Here, activities will be centered on cybersecurity training and cyber warfare capabilities.

As quoted in the press release:

“ManTech is Bringing Digital to the MissionTM to equip next generation cyber warriors with the full range of cyber warfare capabilities essential to victory in today’s Fifth Domain battle space,” says Twomey. “ManTech’s Cyber Innovation Center will develop the advanced training cyber warriors need to protect vital military assets.” ManTech has more than 10 years’ experience in providing cyber range capabilities such as the U.S. Marine Corps Cyber Security Range used by every branch of the Department of Defense. In 2017, ManTech launched its Advanced Cyber Range Environment (ACRE) capability, currently used by major U.S. financial institutions to train cyber teams in tactical defense against cyberattacks.

