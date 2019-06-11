LogMeIn Unveils New Security Features

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) introduced a new single-sign on feature that can be applied to 1,200 apps. The identity management feature is designed for small and medium-sized businesses which also is released in conjunction with biometric authentication services, which takes into account an individuals features or characteristics. As quoted in the press release: “While SSO provides security … Continued









LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) introduced a new single-sign on feature that can be applied to 1,200 apps. The identity management feature is designed for small and medium-sized businesses which also is released in conjunction with biometric authentication services, which takes into account an individuals features or characteristics.

As quoted in the press release:

“While SSO provides security and convenience and is a fundamental component of any Identity and Access Management program, it doesn’t cover all of the apps being used in a workplace. Let’s face it: sometimes implementing SSO with a SAML compliant application can be a lot of work as not all applications implement SAML well. The reality of today’s work environment is that hundreds of cloud applications are being introduced by employees and the IT teams are pressured to achieve high levels of security without introducing complex authentication processes that may reduce workforce productivity,” said Frank Dickson, Program Vice President, Cybersecurity Products at IDC. “Putting a unified identity solution in place ensures all of those applications are ‘captured’ and managed by IT policies, relieving the burden on the IT department.” Many small and medium-sized companies don’t have the resources to implement robust security programs. According to Verizon’s 2019 Data Breach Investigations Report, 43 percent of small businesses fall victim to data breaches.

Click here to read the full press release.