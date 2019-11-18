LogMeIn Partners with Bitdefender in Antimalware Protection

Through LogMeIn Central, its remote security service, users and IT professionals can deploy new antimalware protection capabilities.









LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM), a remote connectivity company announced that it has partnered with Bitdefender to bolster its antivirus capabilities across its remote security division, LogMeIn Central. Through this partnership, LogMeIn’s customers will be able to utilize Bitdefender’s antimalware features directly.

As quoted in the press release:

“With the number of cyber-attacks increasing year-over-year, protecting your endpoints with an advanced antimalware solution has never been more critical,” said John Bennett, SVP & GM of Identity and Access Management at LogMeIn. “We are thrilled to be able to offer our customers an antimalware solution that is powered by a world-class leader in the space like Bitdefender to help mitigate the risk of cyber threats and keep their endpoint infrastructure secure.” “Our integration means that LogMeIn Central users will get the consistently ranked #1 Endpoint protection, detection and remediation technologies against ransomware and advanced threats without slowing performance,” said Jose Lopez, Bitdefender VP of Global Sales, Technology Licensing and Service Providers. “We are thrilled to partnering with LogMeIn to provide a single pane of glass to Central users combining the best endpoint management and security for businesses”.

Click here to read the full press release.