Juniper Networks Extends Partnership with LINE with User Base Over 164 Million

LINE, an instant messaging app with over 164 million users, announced that its partnership will be extended with Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR), a secure and automated network provider. Within six years, traffic has increased 30-fold notably in countries including Japan, Thailand, Indonesia and Taiwan.

As quoted in the press release:

“Juniper’s MX960 is a powerful solution with outstanding scalability. With this deployment, we were able to continuously deliver exceptional services to our growing user base, despite the ongoing networking demands resulting from the increase in traffic. We look forward to further strengthening our longstanding partnership with Juniper and we are confident that Juniper’s networking solutions will continue to play an integral role in enabling the growth of our services.” — Atsushi Shirota, General Manager, Network Office, IT Service Center, LINE “At Juniper Networks, our mission is to enable success for our customers. By providing customers the networking solutions they need, we are helping reduce complexity by giving them the peace of mind to focus on their core business. We are pleased that the MX960 has been the go-to networking solution for LINE for many years and we are eager to continue this partnership with them.” — Tomohiro Furuya, Japan Country Manager, Juniper Networks

