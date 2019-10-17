Liberty Defense Tests HEXWAVE at University of Wisconsin

Liberty Defense will be testing its weapons detection technology across the campus utilizing 3D and machine learning technology.









Liberty Defense (TSXV:SCAN), a cybersecurity firm announced that it is testing it machine learning-driven security technology, HEXWAVE at the University of Wisconsin. This follows a number of security testings across Canada, Germany and the US including the Toronto Pearson Airport, Rogers Arena and Sleiman shopping malls.

As quoted in the press release:

HEXWAVE uses 3D radar imaging and artificial intelligence, primarily to detect and identify weapons, as well as other threats and anomalies without obstructing the movement of large groups of people. HEXWAVE enables the implementation of a layered defense strategy, which provides security teams with more time to manage threats by detecting them at the perimeter of a property. “It is a privilege to work with the University of Wisconsin and its Police Department, such a well-established and respected education institution,” said Bill Riker, CEO of Liberty Defense. “We are looking to expand our understanding of the needs of educational environments, including open campuses. We are proud to have the opportunity to contribute and draw upon the Department’s expertise.”

