Security

Investing News

Lantronix Reports Fiscal Year-End 2019 Results

- September 11th, 2019

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX), a company principally engaged in secure industrial IoT connectivity products announced its unaudited fiscal 2019 year-end financial reports. The company reported an increase in net revenues to US$46.89 million, from US$45.58 million in 2018. In addition, the company experienced a net loss of US$408 million, a sharp turn from US$680 million in net … Continued

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX), a company principally engaged in secure industrial IoT connectivity products announced its unaudited fiscal 2019 year-end financial reports. The company reported an increase in net revenues to US$46.89 million, from US$45.58 million in 2018. In addition, the company experienced a net loss of US$408 million, a sharp turn from US$680 million in net income reported in 2018.

As quoted in the press release:

Financial Highlights for Fiscal Year 2019

  • Net revenue of $46.9 million

  • Gross profit margin of 56.0%

  • GAAP net loss of $408,000, or $0.02 per share

  • Non-GAAP net income of $3.7 million, or $0.16 per share

First Quarter Fiscal 2020 Guidance

  • Net revenue of $12 to $13 million

  • Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share of ($0.03) to $0.00

Click here to read the full press release.

gold outlook free report

Is gold a good hedge investment?

 
Get an in depth market report for free!
 

Related posts

GameStop Reports Second Quarter Financial Results
Simplicity Esports to Open Nine New Gaming Centers
Nutritional High Partners With District 11 to Launch ST IDES Blunts
Broadcom Signs Strategic Agreement with Telecom Italia

Tags

Tags: , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *