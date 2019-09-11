Lantronix Reports Fiscal Year-End 2019 Results
Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX), a company principally engaged in secure industrial IoT connectivity products announced its unaudited fiscal 2019 year-end financial reports. The company reported an increase in net revenues to US$46.89 million, from US$45.58 million in 2018. In addition, the company experienced a net loss of US$408 million, a sharp turn from US$680 million in net income reported in 2018.
As quoted in the press release:
Financial Highlights for Fiscal Year 2019
-
Net revenue of $46.9 million
-
Gross profit margin of 56.0%
-
GAAP net loss of $408,000, or $0.02 per share
-
Non-GAAP net income of $3.7 million, or $0.16 per share
First Quarter Fiscal 2020 Guidance
-
Net revenue of $12 to $13 million
-
Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share of ($0.03) to $0.00
