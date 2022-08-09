Cleantech Investing News

Tantalus Systems (TSX: GRID) ("Tantalus" or the "Company"), a smart grid technology company focused on helping build sustainable utilities for the future, is pleased to announce its financial and operating results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

"We are pleased with the progress our team continues to make in 2022 despite operating in a challenging business environment. In addition to delivering revenue growth of approximately 13% in the quarter as compared to last year, we also had 5 new utilities join our user community during Q2," stated Peter Londa, President & CEO of Tantalus. "In addition to expanding our user community, we delivered a new milestone for converted orders from our sales pipeline for the first six months of a calendar year at $24.7 million, reflecting 44% growth year-over-year. We also set a new high-water mark for our Annualized Recurring Revenue1 which now stands at $9.0 million."

Consolidated Financial Highlights2:

  • Revenue3 in the quarter increased by 13% year-over-year to $9.1 million for the quarter.

  • Despite inflationary pressures, Gross Profit Margin4 remained relatively constant at 46% for the quarter.

  • Due to investments being made in R&D to bring new products to market, Adjusted EBITDA was ($1.5 million) for the quarter. These near-term investments in R&D are tied to key growth initiatives for the Company.

  • The Balance Sheet remained strong with total assets amounting to $37.8 million, inclusive of $9.8 million in cash. Adjusted Working Capital5 was $6.6 million.

"As we continue to witness favorable tailwinds across the utility industry, we are investing heavily in the development of our TRUSense IP Gateway, expanding our AI-enabled data analytics capabilities and integrating the software capabilities of Congruitive, our recently announced acquisition. The combination of the TRUSense IP Gateway and Congruitive's software places Tantalus at the forefront of becoming a market leader in assisting utilities with their preparation for the integration of electric vehicle charging infrastructure and the adoption of distributed energy resources, such as solar, storage and microgrids, and the delivery of broadband services. Our near-term R&D investments are buttressed by the largest qualified sales pipeline in our Company's history. While the current business environment remains fluid, we continue to witness strong momentum as utilities seek to digitize distribution grids to improve their resiliency and prepare for the energy transition."

The Company will hold a conference call and webcast to discuss the financial results on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 11:00 am Eastern Time.

Conference Call
Participant Dial In (Toll Free) 1-844-854-4410
Participant International Dial In 1-412-317-5791
Please ask to join the Tantalus Systems earnings call.

Webcast
https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=nEEOr7AX

Replay Information
A conference call replay will be available until August 18, 2022. The webcast will be available until August 17, 2023 at the link set out above. To access the conference call replay, please see details below:

US Toll Free: 1-877-344-7529
International Toll: 1-412-317-0088
Canada Toll Free 1-855-669-9658
Replay Access Code 3817309

Financial Statements and Management Discussion & Analysis

Please see the Company's consolidated financial statements ("Financial Statements") and related Management's Discussion & Analysis ("MD&A") for more details. The consolidated financial statements for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, and related MD&A have been reviewed and approved by Tantalus' Audit Committee and Board of Directors. For a more detailed explanation and analysis, please refer to the MD&A that has been filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and is also available on the Company's website at www.tantalus.com.

Non-IFRS and Other Financial Measures
This press release refers to the following non-IFRS measures:

"EBITDA" is comprised as income (loss) less interest, income tax and depreciation and amortization. Management believes that EBITDA is a useful indicator for investors, and is used by management, in evaluating the operating performance of the Company. See "Reconciliation of Net (Loss) / Income to Adjusted EBITDA" for a quantitative reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable financial measure. "Adjusted EBITDA" is comprised as income (loss) less interest, income tax, depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation, foreign exchange gain (loss) and other income / expenses not attributable to the operations of the Company. Management believes that EBITDA is a useful indicator for investors, and is used by management, in evaluating the operating performance of the Company. See "Reconciliation of Net (Loss) / Income to Adjusted EBITDA" for a quantitative reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable financial measure.

"Gross Profit" is comprised as the Company's revenues less cost of sales. Management believes that Gross Profit is a useful indicator for investors, and is used by management, in evaluating the operating performance of the Company. See "Gross Profit Reconciliation" for a quantitative reconciliation of Gross Profit to the most directly comparable financial measure. This press release refers to "Gross Profit Margin" which is a non-IFRS ratio. Gross Profit Margin is comprised of Gross Profit expressed as a percentage of the Company's revenues. Management believes that Gross Profit Margin is a useful indicator for investors, and is used by management, in evaluating the operating performance of the Company.

"Adjusted Working Capital" is comprised as current assets less current liabilities exclusive of the Company's bank loan. Management believes Adjusted Working Capital is a useful indicator for investors, and is used by management, for evaluating the operating liquidity to the Company. See "Adjusted Working Capital Reconciliation" for a quantitative reconciliation of Adjusted Working Capital to the most directly comparable financial measure.

"Recurring Revenue" is comprised of the Company's revenues that are recurring in nature and attributable to its analytics software as a service ("SaaS") offering, hosting services and software maintenance and technical support agreement services. "Annual Recurring Revenue" or "ARR" is comprised of the Company's Recurring Revenue as expressed on an annualized revenue basis attributable to its customer agreements at a point in time.

Such non-IFRS measures and non-IFRS ratio do not have a standardized meaning under IFRS and may not be comparable to a similar measure disclosed by other issuers.

Gross Profit Margin Reconciliation

  Three months ended June 30, 2022  %  Three months ended June 30, 2021  %  Six months ended June 30, 2022  %  Six months ended June 30, 2021  % 
Revenue$9,075,464  100% $8,013,262  100% $18,366,942  100% $16,024,593  100% 
Cost of sales 4,911,669  54%  4,221,177  53%  9,782,034  53%  8,630,496  54% 
Gross Profit$4,163,795  46% $3,792,085  47% $8,584,908  47% $7,394,097  46% 

 

Reconciliation of Net (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA

  Three months ended June 30, 2022  Three months ended June 30, 2021  Six months ended June 30, 2022  Six months ended June 30, 2021 
Loss for the period $(2,410,646)$(607,226)$(4,200,029)$(3,515,658)
Finance expense (a) 252,249  173,489  489,235  339,818 
Income taxes 30,983  -  30,983  - 
Depreciation and amortization 551,225  446,647  1,044,394  881,604 
EBITDA (1,576,189) 12,910  (2,635,417) (2,294,236)
Stock-based compensation (b) 201,940  62,707  404,996  258,476 
Foreign exchange (c) (121,575) (10,142) (506,625) 3,926 
Congruitive acquisition related costs (d) -  -  586,960  - 
RiseTech reverse acquisition listing expense (e) -  -  -  1,188,175 
Reverse acquisition legal, professional and related costs (e)  -  -  -  964,484 
Adjusted EBITDA $(1,495,824)$65,475 $(2,150,086)$120,825 

 

(a)Finance expense comprised of interest and related finance expense on bank loans and lease liabilities.
(b)Share-based non-cash compensation expense.
(c)Foreign exchange comprised of unrealized (gain) / loss from non-functional currency assets and liabilities.
(d)General and administrative expenses pertaining to the Company's acquisition of Congruitive.
(e)Reverse acquisition listing expense comprised of excess purchase price over RiseTech net assets acquired and costs.

Adjusted Working Capital Reconciliation

  June 30,   December 31, 
Adjusted Working Capital  2022   2021 
Total current assets$23,131,694  $26,427,657 
Less current liabilities (25,741,326)  (20,953,001)
  (2,609,632)  5,474,656 
Add Bank loans - current portion 9,200,000   8,100,000 
Adjusted Working Capital $6,590,368  $13,574,656 

 

About Tantalus Systems Holding Inc. (TSX: GRID)

Tantalus is a smart grid technology company that transforms aging one-way grids into future-proofed multi-directional grids that improve the efficiency, reliability and sustainability of public power and electric cooperative utilities and the communities they serve. Our solutions are purpose-built to allow utilities to restore power quickly after major disruptions, adapt to rapidly shifting consumer expectations and population shifts, innovate new solutions based on the adoption of distributed energy resources and evolve their grid infrastructure at their own pace without needless cost or complexity. All this gives our user community the flexibility they need to get the most value from existing infrastructure investments while planning for future requirements. Learn more at www.tantalus.com.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is generally identifiable by use of the words "believes", "may", "plans", "will", "anticipates", "intends", "could", "estimates", "expects", "forecasts", "projects" and similar expressions, and the negative of such expressions. Forward-looking information in this news release includes statements such as those relating to: favorable tailwinds for the utility industry, the adoption, performance and development of the TRUSense IP Gateway, AI-enabled analytics and Congruitive software leading to Tantalus becoming a market leader, the Company's qualified sales pipeline (and the Company's ability to close sales in the current sales pipeline) and continuing momentum relating to utilities seeking to digitize distribution grids.

To the extent any forward-looking information in this news release constitutes a "financial outlook" within the meaning of securities laws, such information is being provided because management's estimate of the future financial performance of Tantalus is useful to investors, and readers are cautioned that this information may not be appropriate for any other purpose and that they should not place undue reliance on such information.

In connection with the forward-looking information contained in this news release, Tantalus has made numerous assumptions, regarding, among other things: the expected impact of COVID-19, the expected impact of supply chain constraints, the expected impact of inflationary pressures on costs and the expected timing of new product introductions. While Tantalus considers these assumptions to be reasonable, these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies. Additionally, there are known and unknown risk factors which could cause Tantalus' actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information contained herein.A complete discussion of the risks and uncertainties facing Tantalus is disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Tantalus' Annual Information Form dated March 23, 2022, as well as those risk factors included with Tantalus' continuous disclosure filings with Canadian securities regulatory authorities available at www.sedar.com. All forward-looking information herein is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement, and Tantalus disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking information or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments, except as required by law.

Contact Tantalus:
Deborah Honig
Investor Relations
647-203-8793 | deborah@adcap.ca

Website: www.tantalus.com
LinkedIn: LinkedIn/company/tantalus
Twitter: @TantalusCorp

________________________________

1 See "Non-IFRS and Other Financial Measures."

2 Financial information is reported in United States dollars ("$") unless otherwise stated and in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS").

3 Unless otherwise stated Q2, 2022 results are compared to the same period in 2021.

4 See "Non-IFRS and Other Financial Measures."

5 See "Non-IFRS and Other Financial Measures."

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/133306

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Tantalus to Report Second Quarter Financial Results on August 9, 2022

Tantalus to Report Second Quarter Financial Results on August 9, 2022

Tantalus Systems (TSX: GRID) ("Tantalus" or the "Company"), a smart grid technology company focused on helping build sustainable utilities for the future, is pleased to announce that the Company will release its second quarter 2022 financial results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, after the market closes. The Company will hold a conference call and webcast to discuss the financial results on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at 11:00 am Eastern Time.

Conference Call

Tantalus Systems Publishes Inaugural ESG Report

Tantalus Systems Publishes Inaugural ESG Report

Sets goals and commitments to key initiatives across the organization

Tantalus Systems (TSX: GRID) ("Tantalus" or the "Company"), a smart grid technology company focused on helping build sustainable utilities, is pleased to announce the publication of its inaugural Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) Report. The report is published in alignment with the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) and the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD), both of which are widely recognized global sustainability reporting frameworks. The inaugural ESG Report covers the period ending December 31, 2021, and highlights the ways in which Tantalus is working to create a sustainable and equitable future internally as well as for its growing user community of utilities.

Tantalus Systems Announces Voting Results for Annual General and Special Meeting

Tantalus Systems Announces Voting Results for Annual General and Special Meeting

Tantalus Systems (TSX: GRID) ("Tantalus" or the "Company"), a smart grid technology company focused on helping build sustainable utilities for the future, today announced the voting results of the Company's annual general and special meeting of shareholders held on June 10, 2022 (the "Meeting").

Election of Directors

Tantalus Systems Holding Inc. Reports Financial Results for Q1, 2022

Tantalus Systems Holding Inc. Reports Financial Results for Q1, 2022

Tantalus Systems (TSX: GRID) ("Tantalus" or the "Company"), a smart grid technology company focused on helping build sustainable utilities for the future, is pleased to announce its financial and operating results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

"We are pleased with our financial results and operating performance despite navigating through a challenging business environment. Revenue contributions from our software and services business segment continue to improve our financial performance and increased to 36% of our total revenue profile in the quarter. Revenue from our Connected Devices and Infrastructure segment also grew as supply chain challenges began to stabilize throughout the quarter. Additionally, we witnessed our Gross Profit Margin increase to 48% as compared to 45% a year ago," stated Peter Londa, President & CEO of Tantalus. "Beyond our financial results, the feedback we continue to receive regarding our acquisition of Congruitive is extremely favorable, as the combined capabilities deliver a differentiated and secure smart grid platform that empowers utilities to connect devices deployed at the edge of the grid, where people live and work, directly to mission-critical systems that utilities rely upon every day to deliver power. While the current business environment remains fluid, we continue to witness strong momentum as utilities seek to digitize distribution grids to improve their resiliency and prepare for the broad adoption of electric vehicles, solar installations and distributed storage."

Consolidated Financial Highlights1:

  • Revenue for the Company increased by 16% to $9.3 million as compared to the prior year, reflecting the momentum witnessed across Tantalus' target market. Utility Software Applications and Services revenue increased by 28% to $3.4 million and represented 36% of total revenue as compared to 33% for the same period last year. The increase from software and services is tied to the increasing number of connected endpoints that drives software licenses and recurring maintenance and support agreements. Congruitive's software and services contributed approximately $290,000 in the quarter. Connected Devices and Infrastructure revenue increased by 10% as COVID-19 pandemic restrictions subsided allowing utilities to accelerate deployments. A portion of delayed shipments in 2021 also materialized in the quarter.

  • Gross Profit2 Margin increased to 48% as compared to 45% for the same period last year. The Company was able to increase Gross Profit Margin despite inflationary pressures across its supply chain. The increase in Gross Profit Margin tied to the Company's continued focus on expanding revenue contributions from software and services and managing its supply chain effectively. Moving forward, the Company initiated a price increase that went into effect on April 15, 2022, to further offset inflationary cost pressures.

  • Adjusted EBITDA3 was ($0.7 million) compared to $0.1 million in the prior year. The decline in Adjusted EBITDA was primarily due to targeted investments in research and development to accelerate key projects, integrating the team from the acquisition of Congruitive, bolstering sales and marketing activities given the continued momentum in the market, and the Company's continued absorption of costs associated with going public.

  • The loss for the period was ($1.8 million) compared to ($2.9 million) in the prior year, an improvement of 38%. The loss per share in the quarter was $0.04 compared to $0.08 in the prior year.

  • The Balance Sheet remained strong with total assets amounting to $40.0 million, inclusive of $12.0 million in cash, compared to $31.0 million of total assets and $14.2 million in cash as at December 31, 2021. The cash balance remained strong despite investing $3.5 million of cash as part of the consideration in acquiring Congruitive on January 31, 2022.

  • Adjusted Working Capital4 was $9.0 million compared to $13.6 million as at December 31, 2021. The decline in Adjusted Working Capital is primarily due to the cash consideration of $3.5 million and corresponding fees and expenses incurred as a result of the acquisition of Congruitive.

Continued Strong Momentum

  • Tantalus secured 5 new utilities in the quarter through its ongoing sales activity. Coupled with over 40 utilities within Congruitive's user community, the combined business now supports over 250 utility customers, including several of the largest investor-owned utilities ("IOUs") in the United States.

  • The Company continues to anticipate growing revenue year-over-year by 20% to 25%, targeting approximately $38.6 to $40.2 million in 2022. This guidance includes revenue contributions from the recent acquisition of Congruitive.

  • Tantalus is actively leading an effort to support current and prospective utility customers with the submission of applications to access funding across several programs being offered by the US Federal government, including the ARPA and BRIC programs. For more information, please go to the Company's website (https://www.tantalus.com/resources/funding/).

"Due to our team's ongoing commitment to adapt to changes and the continued execution of our plan, we are in the fortunate position to make prioritized investments in our next-generation TRUSense™ Fiber Gateway and our AI-enabled data analytics, both of which further position Tantalus as a market leader," noted Mr. Londa. "The TRUSense Fiber Gateway will allow utilities to backhaul consumption and power quality data across a fiber network, gain direct access to and control of EV chargers and inverters for solar panels and battery walls deployed behind the meter, and deliver broadband services to customers. Coupled with the expanding portfolio of AI-enabled data analytics, this one-of-a-kind offering will propel Tantalus forward as a market leader to truly build sustainable utilities. We remain optimistic as market dynamics remain favorable and believe Tantalus remains well positioned for the future."

The Company will hold a conference call and webcast to discuss the financial results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 11:00 am Eastern Time.

Conference Call
Participant Dial In (Toll Free) 1-844-854-4410
Participant International Dial In 1-412-317-5791
Please ask to join the Tantalus Systems earnings call.

Webcast
https://services.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=5gmBWvNT

Replay Information
A conference call replay will be available until May 18, 2022. The webcast will be available until May 17, 2023 at the link set out above. To access the conference call replay, please see details below:

US Toll Free: 1-877-344-7529
International Toll: 1-412-317-0088
Canada Toll Free: 1-855-669-9658
Replay Access Code: 1750619

Financial Statements and Management Discussion & Analysis

Please see the consolidated financial statements ("Financial Statements") and related Management's Discussion & Analysis ("MD&A") for more details. The consolidated financial statements for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, and related MD&A have been reviewed and approved by Tantalus' Audit Committee and Board of Directors. For a more detailed explanation and analysis, please refer to the MD&A that has been filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and is also available on the Company's website at www.tantalus.com.

Non-IFRS and Other Financial Measures
This press release refers to the following non-IFRS measures:

"EBITDA" is comprised as income (loss) less interest, income tax and depreciation and amortization. Management believes that EBITDA is a useful indicator for investors, and is used by management, in evaluating the operating performance of the Company. See "Reconciliation of Net (Loss) / Income to Adjusted EBITDA" for a quantitative reconciliation of EBITDA to the most directly comparable financial measure. "Adjusted EBITDA" is comprised as income (loss) less interest, income tax, depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation, foreign exchange gain (loss) and other income / expenses not attributable to the operations of the Company. Management believes that EBITDA is a useful indicator for investors, and is used by management, in evaluating the operating performance of the Company. See "Reconciliation of Net (Loss) / Income to Adjusted EBITDA" for a quantitative reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable financial measure.

"Gross Profit" is comprised as the Company's revenues less cost of sales. Management believes that Gross Profit is a useful indicator for investors, and is used by management, in evaluating the operating performance of the Company. See "Gross Profit Reconciliation" for a quantitative reconciliation of Gross Profit to the most directly comparable financial measure. This press release refers to "Gross Profit Margin" which is a non-IFRS ratio. Gross Profit Margin is comprised of Gross Profit expressed as a percentage of the Company's revenues. Management believes that Gross Profit Margin is a useful indicator for investors, and is used by management, in evaluating the operating performance of the Company.

"Adjusted Working Capital" is comprised as current assets less current liabilities exclusive of the Company's bank loan. Management believes Adjusted Working Capital is a useful indicator for investors, and is used by management, for evaluating the operating liquidity to the Company. See "Adjusted Working Capital Reconciliation" for a quantitative reconciliation of Adjusted Working Capital to the most directly comparable financial measure.

Such non-IFRS measures and non-IFRS ratio do not have a standardized meaning under IFRS and may not be comparable to a similar measure disclosed by other issuers.

Gross Profit Margin Reconciliation

  Three months ended March 31, 2022 Three months ended March 31, 2021
Revenue$9,291,478 $ 8,011,331
Cost of sales 4,870,365 4,409,319
Gross Profit 4,421,113 3,602,012
Gross Profit Margin 48% 45%

 

Reconciliation of Net (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA

  Three months ended March 31, 2022 Three months ended March 31, 2021
Loss for the period $(1,789,383)$(2,908,432)
Finance expense (a) 236,986 166,329
Income taxes - -
Depreciation and amortization 493,169 434,957
EBITDA (1,059,228) (2,307,146)
Stock-based compensation (b) 203,056 195,769
Foreign exchange (c) (385,050) 14,068
Congruitive acquisition related costs (d) 586,960 -
RiseTech reverse acquisition listing expense (e) - 1,188,175
Reverse acquisition legal, professional and related costs (e)  - 964,484
Adjusted EBITDA $(654,262)$55,350

 

(a)Finance expense comprised of interest and related finance expense on bank loans and lease liabilities. 
(b)Share-based non-cash compensation expense. 
(c)Foreign exchange comprised of unrealized (gain) / loss from non-functional currency assets and liabilities. 
(d)General and administrative expenses pertaining to the Company's acquisition of Congruitive.
(e)Reverse acquisition listing expense comprised of excess purchase price over RiseTech net assets acquired and costs. 

Adjusted Working Capital Reconciliation

  March 31, December 31,
Adjusted Working Capital  2022 2021
Total current assets$25,494,272$26,427,657
Less current liabilities (25,730,784) (20,953,001)
  (236,512) 5,474,656
Add Bank loans - current portion 9,200,000 8,100,000
Adjusted Working Capital $8,963,488$13,574,656

 

About Tantalus Systems Holding Inc. (TSX: GRID)

Tantalus is a smart grid technology company that transforms aging one-way grids into future-proofed multi-directional grids that improve the efficiency, reliability and sustainability of public power and electric cooperative utilities and the communities they serve. Our solutions are purpose-built to allow utilities to restore power quickly after major disruptions, adapt to rapidly shifting consumer expectations and population shifts, innovate new solutions based on the adoption of distributed energy resources and evolve their grid infrastructure at their own pace without needless cost or complexity. All this gives our user community the flexibility they need to get the most value from existing infrastructure investments while planning for future requirements. Learn more at www.tantalus.com.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is generally identifiable by use of the words "believes", "may", "plans", "will", "anticipates", "intends", "could", "estimates", "expects", "forecasts", "projects" and similar expressions, and the negative of such expressions. Forward-looking information in this news release includes statements such as those relating to: continuing extremely favorable feedback regarding our acquisition of Congruitive, strong momentum going forward as utilities seek to digitize distribution grids to improve their resiliency and prepare for the broad adoption of electric vehicles, solar installations and distributed storage, growing revenue year-over-year by 20% to 25% and targeting approximately $38.6 to $40.2 million in 2022, the development of our next-generation TRUSense Fiber Gateway and our AI-enabled data analytics, both of which further position Tantalus as a market leader, and Tantalus being well positioned for the future.

To the extent any forward-looking information in this news release constitutes a "financial outlook" within the meaning of securities laws, such information is being provided because management's estimate of the future financial performance of Tantalus is useful to investors, and readers are cautioned that this information may not be appropriate for any other purpose and that they should not place undue reliance on such information.

In connection with the forward-looking information contained in this news release, Tantalus has made numerous assumptions, regarding, among other things: the expected impact of COVID-19, the expected impact of supply chain constraints, the expected impact of inflationary pressures on costs and the expected timing of new product introductions. While Tantalus considers these assumptions to be reasonable, these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies. Additionally, there are known and unknown risk factors which could cause Tantalus' actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information contained herein.A complete discussion of the risks and uncertainties facing Tantalus is disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Tantalus' Annual Information Form dated March 23, 2022, as well as those risk factors included with Tantalus' continuous disclosure filings with Canadian securities regulatory authorities available at www.sedar.com. All forward-looking information herein is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement, and Tantalus disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking information or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments, except as required by law.

Contact Tantalus:
Linda Armstrong
Investor Relations
647-456-9223 | larmstrong@tantalus.com

Website: www.tantalus.com
LinkedIn: LinkedIn/company/tantalus
Twitter: @TantalusCorp

Kandiyohi Power Cooperative Validates Integration of Tantalus' TUNet Technology with Neptune's R900 System Data

Kandiyohi Power Cooperative Validates Integration of Tantalus' TUNet Technology with Neptune's R900 System Data

Utility generates incremental revenue stream by providing billing data to the neighboring utility operated by the City of Oliva, MN

Tantalus Systems (TSX: GRID) ("Tantalus" or the "Company"), a smart grid technology company focused on helping build sustainable utilities, is pleased to announce that Kandiyohi Power Cooperative has deployed and validated the capability of the Tantalus Utility Network (TUNet®) to capture, integrate and present consumption and flow data from licensed Neptune R900® water endpoints.

Greenlane Renewables Announces Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Greenlane Renewables Announces Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

~Company reports record revenue with consistent gross margins~

 Greenlane Renewables Inc. (" Greenlane '' or the " Company ") (TSX: GRN) (FSE: 52G) (OTC: GRNWF) today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022 . For further information on these results please see the Company's Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com . All amounts are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated and in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (" IFRS ").

dynaCERT Announces Auditor Resignation

dynaCERT Announces Auditor Resignation

dynaCERT Inc. (TSX: DYA) (OTCQX: DYFSF) (FRA: DMJ) (" dynaCERT " or the "Company") announces the resignation of its auditors, BDO Canada LLP ("BDO"). BDO resigned on their own initiative, which resignation has been reviewed by dynaCERT 's audit committee. BDO has advised that its resignation is a business decision of such firm and has confirmed that there are no reportable events, "disagreements" or "unresolved issues" (as those terms are defined in National Instrument 51-102 Continuous Disclosure Obligations ) in connection with the change of auditor. dynaCERT is commencing the process to engage a replacement auditor for the 2022 fiscal year.

About dynaCERT Inc.
dyna CERT Inc. manufactures and distributes Carbon Emission Reduction Technology for use with internal combustion engines. As part of the growing global hydrogen economy, our patented technology creates hydrogen and oxygen on-demand through a unique electrolysis system and supplies these gases through the air intake to enhance combustion, resulting in lower carbon emissions and greater fuel efficiency. Our technology is designed for use with many types and sizes of diesel engines used in on-road vehicles, refrigerated trailers, off-road construction, power generation, mining and forestry equipment, marine vessels and railroad locomotives. Website: www.dynaCERT.com .

Nano One Provides Quarterly Progress Update and Reports Q2 2022 Results

Nano One Provides Quarterly Progress Update and Reports Q2 2022 Results

TSX:NANO) (OTC PINK:NNOMF) (Frankfurt:LBMB

nano one® Materials Corp. ("nano one" or the "Company") is a clean technology company with patented processes for the low-cost, low-environmental footprint production of high-performance cathode materials used in lithium-ion batteries. nano one has filed its unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements (the "financial statements") and management's discussion & analysis for the second fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2022 and is pleased to provide the following highlights from Q2 2022.

BriaCell Secures License for a Promising Novel Anti-Cancer Agent

BriaCell Secures License for a Promising Novel Anti-Cancer Agent

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (Nasdaq: BCTX, BCTXW) (TSX: BCT) ("BriaCell" or the "Company") a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapies for cancer, announces that it has secured an exclusive license from University of Maryland, Baltimore County (UMBC) to develop and commercialize Soluble CD80 (sCD80) as a biologic agent for the treatment of cancer.

The novel technology, originally developed by Suzanne Ostrand-Rosenberg, Ph.D., Emeritus Faculty at UMBC, and member of BriaCell's scientific advisory board, is titled "Soluble CD80 as a Therapeutic to Reverse Immune Suppression in Cancer Patients" and covered under USPN 8,956,619 B2 , USPN 9,650,429 B2 , and USPN 10,377,810 B2 . In animal models, sCD80 was well-tolerated and stopped tumor growth by potentially restoring natural anti-tumor immunity (see Lucas A Horn, et al . and Samuel T Haile et al. in collaboration with Dr. Ostrand-Rosenberg). Additionally, strong anti-tumor activity of sCD80 has been reported in multiple tumor types (see Lucas A Horn, et al .). Importantly, as demonstrated in the same studies, sCD80's unique actions may involve both awakening and boosting the immune system to recognize and destroy tumor cells.

DGTL Holdings Inc. Reports Four New PaaS Contracts from Leading CPG Brands

DGTL Holdings Inc. Reports Four New PaaS Contracts from Leading CPG Brands

Four Brands from Two Global CPG Conglomerates Leverage Patented Data and Analytics PaaS for Analysis of Digital Advertising Sponsorships During Top Broadcasted Sporting Event in North America

DGTL Holdings Inc. (TSXV: DGTL) ("DGTL" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary Engagement Labs has secured four new PaaS (Platform-as-a-Service) contracts from two global consumer packaged goods (CPG) conglomerates.

Nano One Announces Results of Annual General Meeting

Nano One Announces Results of Annual General Meeting

nano one ® Materials Corp. (TSX:NANO)(OTC PINK:NNOMF)(Frankfurt:LBMB) (the "Company"), a clean technology company with patented processes for the low-cost, low-environmental footprint production of high-performance cathode materials used in lithium-ion batteries, is pleased to announce the results of the annual general meeting of shareholders adjourned July 26, 2022, and reconvened today in Vancouver, British Columbia (the " Meeting

A total of 24,138,258 common shares were represented at the Meeting, representing 25.25% of the total issued and outstanding common shares of the Company.

