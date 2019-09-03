Lantronix Launches Low-Power Radio Nodes for IoT

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX), industrial IoT company released its low-power radio nodes designed for environmental monitoring. Its new nodes provide relative humidity nodes, light pulse counting and temperature which can be applied to industries from energy to agriculture. As quoted in the press release: “Lantronix is excited to offer the S40 Series nodes to power providers, utilities … Continued









Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX), industrial IoT company released its low-power radio nodes designed for environmental monitoring. Its new nodes provide relative humidity nodes, light pulse counting and temperature which can be applied to industries from energy to agriculture.

As quoted in the press release:

“Lantronix is excited to offer the S40 Series nodes to power providers, utilities and IPPs,” stated Jonathan Shipman, Lantronix VP of Strategy. “Whether you are interested in smart metering, irrigation, or environmental monitoring, our solutions offer the durability and reliability that energy industry applications need.” Lantronix will showcase the S40 Series along with a cross-section of other solutions at the Asian Utility Week 2019 show being held at MITEC, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia from September 3-4, 2019. In addition to the launch of their S40 series nodes, they are showcasing their full line of Power Distribution modems, including Overhead & Underground Fault Detention, Automated Meter Reading, and Distribution Transformer Monitoring products. For those interested in Digital Transformation, they will also be demonstrating their Out-of-Band Management solutions including the SLC8000, the industry’s first advanced modular console server that streamlines remote management of network, server and power infrastructure in the data centers and remote sites.

Click here to read the full press release.