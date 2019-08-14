LandStar Reports Q2 Revenue Growth

LandStar (OTC Pink:LDSR), a company focused on email, cloud and blockchain security announced revenue growth of US$359,000 over the second quarter. The company had no revenue in the second quarter of 2018. Net gain figures and cash also increased year-over-year, reaching US$1.19 million and US$241,000 respectively. As quoted in the press release: “On the acquisition … Continued









LandStar (OTC Pink:LDSR), a company focused on email, cloud and blockchain security announced revenue growth of US$359,000 over the second quarter. The company had no revenue in the second quarter of 2018. Net gain figures and cash also increased year-over-year, reaching US$1.19 million and US$241,000 respectively.

As quoted in the press release:

“On the acquisition front, we are excited to strengthen our capabilities with the strategic acquisition of DataExpress, which we expect to close in the third quarter of 2019. This acquisition will allow us to adopt a larger footprint into the retail and financial services industries, where data transfer activity continues to increase in volume, risk, sensitivity and overall value to the organizations. We intend to make additional prudent acquisitions that meet our strategic goals of increasing our customer base, expanding our service capabilities, and achieving high margin recurring revenue. “As we look to the second half of the year, we still have plenty of work ahead in converting and increasing our new business pipeline. Our comprehensive portfolio of products and services, strong partnerships, nimble structure and depth of expertise, position Data443 to drive growth and deliver value for our clients and shareholders,” concluded Mr. Remillard.

