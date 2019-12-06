Kratos Awarded US$39 Million Contract from Geolocation Global

The contract will include military satellite monitoring services for the Combined Space Operations Center in the US, among others.









Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS), a security company that works with national security operations in the United States announced that it has been awarded a US$39 million contract from Geolocation Global Support Services. The five-year contract will include security services for the Combined Space Operations Center extending from military satellite communications to commercial satellite monitoring.

As quoted in the press release:

Matt Langenbahn, Vice President of RF Sensing Systems for Kratos said, “Kratos’ commercially owned and operated global RF space domain awareness network uses proprietary sensors and software to collect and deliver persistent, day or night real-time data. The global network augments U.S. government satellite communication with detection services for anomalies, maneuvers and interference. Kratos’ Mission Partner approach helps the government and satellite operators understand more about the health, location, attribution, performance and other behavioral factors about satellites in space.” Kratos offers RF monitoring services, also referred to as spectral services, with a global network of antennas and sensors necessary to provide constant (24 hours per day, 7 days per week) bandwidth monitoring, detection and geolocation interference in the C- and Ku- bands specified by the Combined Force Space Component Command (CFSCC). Kratos’ sensor network currently consists of 20 worldwide sites hosting more than 80 fixed and steerable sensors and antennas in C, Ku, X and S bands.

Click here to read the full press release.