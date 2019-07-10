Inpixion to Acquire Jibestream

Inpixion (NASDAQ:INPX), security company that focuses on real-time visual intelligence announced that it plans to acquire Jibestream, a location technology company. Jibestream has provided indoor-maps and geospatial solutions to clients including the Pentagon, Mall of America and the San Francisco International Airport. As quoted in the press release: Jibestream offers a full-featured geospatial platform that … Continued









Inpixion (NASDAQ:INPX), security company that focuses on real-time visual intelligence announced that it plans to acquire Jibestream, a location technology company. Jibestream has provided indoor-maps and geospatial solutions to clients including the Pentagon, Mall of America and the San Francisco International Airport.

As quoted in the press release:

Jibestream offers a full-featured geospatial platform that integrates business data with high-fidelity indoor maps to create smart indoor spaces. Jibestream states their solution is deployed in hundreds of buildings globally including numerous marque venues such as Mall of America, The Pentagon, Westfield World Trade Center, San Francisco International Airport, several Veteran Affairs hospitals and Mall of the Emirates. Jibestream was selected as a “Cool Vendor” by global research firm Gartner in the 2018 Cool Vendors in Location Services for Wayfinding report, and was named as a Top Geospatial Company in 2019 by Geoawesomeness . “The addition of Jibestream’s mapping capabilities and technologies is a pivotal and transformative step in our mission to be the global leader for indoor data,” said Nadir Ali, Inpixon CEO. “Our ability to provide a single indoor location platform that now provides mapping with what we believe is the most accurate positioning the market has to offer, comprehensive analytics that provide deep, meaningful insights for our customers, and the SDKs and APIs to fuel a thriving partner ecosystem sets us apart from competitors. Gradually, Inpixon’s indoor location data platform will ingest data from various third party IoT sensors and databases in addition to its own proprietary sensors to deliver information critical to a multitude of industries and disciplines including marketing, customer experience, operations and security. Inpixon’s depiction of indoor data will give each user a unique view of their indoor data, from wayfinding, visitor analytics and marketing campaigns to video camera integration and cybersecurity threat detection. Inpixon’s analytics engine and artificial intelligence will continue to anonymize devices, ensuring privacy and security, as we deliver on our mission to do good with indoor data.”

