INAP Broadens Partnership with Global Payments Company

Internap Corporation (NASDAQ:INAP), cloud security company announced that it has broadened its partnership with a leading multinational payments company. INAP’s services are needed for the adherence to banking compliance rules in the financial services industry. As quoted in the press release: The financial institution requires DDoS protection for all sites globally as part of regular … Continued









Internap Corporation (NASDAQ:INAP), cloud security company announced that it has broadened its partnership with a leading multinational payments company. INAP’s services are needed for the adherence to banking compliance rules in the financial services industry.

As quoted in the press release:

The financial institution requires DDoS protection for all sites globally as part of regular bank and other governing entity compliance requirements. Any site with equipment hosting a public-facing application requires enhanced protection to separate clean customer traffic from malicious flood attacks. Akamai’s Prolexic DDoS solution accomplishes this by filtering the good traffic from the bad, diverting attack traffic so that it does not affect the performance of the platform or application. “Through this renewed and expanded partnership with INAP, the customer will continue to leverage Akamai’s powerful DDoS mitigation technology while simultaneously capitalizing on the cost and operational efficiencies of working with one vendor for its global network services,” said Mike Higgins, Senior Vice President of Data Center Services at INAP. “INAP’s experienced network operations team serves as the customer’s trusted single point of contact for network security and optimization efforts, giving their team time and resources back to focus on value-added activities.”

Click here to read the full press release.