Identillect Secures New Educational Client

Identillect Technologies (TSXV:ID), security company announced that it will be integrating its email security platform to Tennessee school system, Elizabethton City Schools. The partnership is designed to provide greater protection through its Delivery Trust email services for Elizabethton’s 2,500 students. As quoted in the press release: Elizabethton City Schools includes 2,551 students, 183 educators, and … Continued









Identillect Technologies (TSXV:ID), security company announced that it will be integrating its email security platform to Tennessee school system, Elizabethton City Schools. The partnership is designed to provide greater protection through its Delivery Trust email services for Elizabethton’s 2,500 students.

As quoted in the press release:

Elizabethton City Schools includes 2,551 students, 183 educators, and 14 administrators working together daily to achieve academic excellence and growth while protecting their student’s information. The Elizabethton City School system focuses on the development and growth of its students in knowledge and skills which enable them to achieve their potential as complete human beings. Richard VanHuss, Assistant Superintendent, Special Education Director at Elizabethton City Schools, states, “With the growing need to meet and exceed standards to protect student information we have implemented Identillect’s technology. Based on their simplicity and security, it was the right choice to advance the safety of our internal and external communications.”

Click here to read the full press release.